Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski Share Sweet PDA at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game
Rob Gronkowski may not be playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers anymore (or for any NFL team, for that matter), but that doesn‘t mean he and Camille Kostek can't make the most of Monday Night Football.
Last night, the pair made an appearance at the Buccanneers game against the Baltimore Ravens. Seated in a box at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the former Buccaneers tight end and his long-term girlfriend shared a sweet moment together. Kostek took to her Instagram Story after the game to share a photo of the pair huddled together during game time. In the blurry snap, Gronkowski sports Buccaneers gear and embraces Kostek.
The show of PDA wasn‘t entirely out of the ordinary for the pair. In their nine or so years of dating, they have made dozens of public appearances together—and have not shied away from showing each other affection on camera, either.
Take their 2023 appearance on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit red carpet, for example. In May of that year, the couple took to the Hard Rock Hotel New York in their red carpet best to celebrate the launch of the 2023 issue. That year marked her sixth brand feature, which took her to the Dominican Republic.
On the red carpet, Gronkowski was more than willing to show Kostek—a brand legend—some love on her big night. Decked out in a sleek navy suit, the former NFL player reached down and planted a kiss on the model‘s cheek. Kostek herself was, of course, dressed to the nines as well, wearing a stunning red fitted gown and carrying a bunch of red roses to match.
The 2023 red carpet was far from their first joint appearance at the SI Swimsuit launch event together. They have been spotted hand-in-hand at the same event various times since they began dating in 2015—just a few years before Kostek made her debut in the annual magazine—including this year for the 60th anniversary issue celebration. When they first started dating, Gronkowski was a mainstay on the New England Patriots‘s roster. In 2020, he signed with the Buccaneers, for whom he played his final two professional seasons.
Since Gronkowski retired, the pair have split their time between Foxborough, Mass. (the site of the Gillette Stadium, home to the Patriots) and Tampa. With months left in the NFL season, the couple will undoubtedly make some more appearances in the stands of both Gillette and Raymond James stadiums.