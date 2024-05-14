Camille Kostek 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Camille Kostek was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Kate Love, Brenna Huckaby, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Paulina Porizkova, Brooklyn Decker and Roshumba Williams.
Kostek went from co-winning the SI Swim Search in 2018 to landing on the cover of the magazine the following year. The model has appeared on the pages of every annual issue since. Beyond the SI Swimsuit set, the Connecticut native and former New England Patriots cheerleader has collaborated to design her own jewelry and swimwear collections and secured roles in both film and television productions.
This year, Kostek returns to SI Swimsuit for the seventh time. The brand regular traveled to Hollywood, Fla., for the 60th anniversary “Legends” photo shoot, posing alongside other consistent brand models, or legends. For the photos, stylist Molly Dickinson dressed Kostek in a Rhea Costa gown, Black Suede Studio shoes and Ettika jewelry.
Hair: Mitchell Ramazon and DJ Quintero for The Wall Group using Living Proof
Makeup: Alina Bondarevska
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer:Yu Tsai