Camille Kostek is a natural-born host. The 2019 SI Swimsuit cover model is front and center on NBC’s Dancing With Myself, the new competition show that features everyday people from all walks of life performing choreography that Kostek and the celebrity judges—Nick Jonas, Shakira and Liza Koshy—have taught them.

Before a recent episode, Kostek took to IG posting pictures of herself preparing to head on stage. Hilariously, boyfriend Rob Gronkowski commented on the post saying, “I would out dance the whole entire team of #dancingwothmyself and put nick and shikira (sic) into dancing retirement 😮😮.” (We’d love to see that happen.)

Dancing With Myself is the perfect fit for Kostek, who started her career as a professional cheerleader for the Hartford Colonials of the United Football League before ascending to the New England Patriots cheerleading squad in 2013. (She also serves as field host on the game show Wipeout on TBS.) The new dance-challenge venture combines all her passions and she’s an energized presence on the show.

Whether she’s learning to dance with Moko Jumbies in St. Croix or opening up about her own mental health journey, Kostek is always inspiring others to be comfortable dancing with themselves.

Check out the 2022 SI Swimsuit Red Carpet that Kostek hosted in New York City last month.