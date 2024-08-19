Caroline Marks Enjoys Surf Session in Fiji Following Olympic Gold Medal Win
Following her Olympic gold medal win in the women’s surfing competition at the 2024 Paris games, it appears that Caroline Marks is enjoying some well-deserved rest and relaxation. The 22-year-old Florida native shared a carousel of “Life post Olympics 🌴” pics on Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 18, which were captured at Tavarua Island Resort in Fiji.
In the first snap, Marks walked toward the water with her surfboard under one arm while wearing a rainbow bikini top and a long-sleeved blue rash guard on her lower half. An idyllic scenery of palm trees and bright blue skies were captured behind her. Several cool underwater pics were also included in the carousel, as was a partially-underwater photograph of Marks sitting atop her Roxy surfboard in the water as she looked off into the distance and grinned. The final slide showed off the stunning surroundings of the resort, including a waterfront pool.
Tons of Marks’s 321,000 followers chimed in to the comments section to wish the professional athlete and one-time SI Swimsuit model a great vacation.
“Enjoy it!🏄♀️🌴🍍,” one person wrote.
“Good to see your enjoying life after the Olympics!!” someone else added.
“Enjoy as much as you can ❤️❤️❤️,” another user cheered.
“Beautiful! ❤️🙌,” the official Roxy IG account chimed.
Following her Olympic gold medal win earlier this month, Marks could hardly believe her incredible accomplishment.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” she told Surfer magazine following the victory. “I’m just trying to soak it all in, because it’s probably the best day of my life ... Your whole life goes into a moment like this, so it’s just super special. It’s beyond my wildest dreams.”