Caroline Marks Shows off Newest Gold Medal Accessory in Comical Video
For Caroline Marks, winning Olympic gold in the 2024 Paris games surfing competition was, of course, a point of immense pride. She left the 2020 Tokyo games with a fourth place finish and a sharp sense of disappointment, but likewise a determination to return to the international stage and redeem herself.
And in Tahiti, the French Polynesian island that played host to the Olympic surfing competition this August, she did just that. She ended the competition the way she started it—with an impressive show of skill. After several rounds of surfing, Marks walked away with the gold medal.
Now that the work is over, it’s time for the young athlete to have a little bit of fun. Back home in California, Marks is basking in gold medal glory. Between celebrations with her friends and filming comical videos with her new hardware, the 22-year-old is making the most of the current moment.
Her latest show of Team USA spirit came in the form of an Instagram reel, which she put to the sound of a popular clip from an episode of Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast. In the video, Marks wore her gold medal on her shoulder as if were a purse. “Luckily I have a shiny purse,” she wrote in the caption, referencing the viral audio from the podcast.
From 2023 WSL Women’s World Tour Champion to 2024 Olympic gold medalist, Marks is more than hitting her stride on the waves. Now, she’s having a little bit of fun, too.