Swimsuit

Caroline Marks Took to the Waves in Style During SI Swimsuit Feature in Turks and Caicos

The professional surfer put her skills on display while on the set of her brand photo shoot.

Martha Zaytoun

Caroline Marks was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos
Caroline Marks was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

The 2024 Olympic surfing competition is well underway in the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, and American surfer Caroline Marks is flexing her dominance on the waves. The 22-year-old, who made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo games (where she came in fourth, narrowly missing the podium), came into the Paris games with a little more confidence—and it shows.

She’s no stranger to competing—and succeeding—in big events and at critical moments. Last year, for example, Marks ended her season as the 2023 WSL Women’s World Tour Champion, proving her impressive promise on the waves. Now, she’s hoping to follow up that last season success with a little more.

In the first round of the Olympic competition on July 27, Marks proved that she means business, notching the highest overall score and the best individual wave score as well. With her dominant performance, she bypassed the second round and proceeded straight to the third round, featuring a head-to-head battle with China’s Siqi Yang. She cruised to a win and secured her spot in the quarterfinals, then advanced to the semifinals, which is set for today.

It isn’t the first time we’ve seen the athlete absolutely dominate on her surfboard. On the set of her SI Swimsuit feature in 2020, Marks looked at home with a surfboard underfoot as she took on the waves of Turks and Caicos. In beautiful photos captured by James Macari, she alternated between relaxed poses on the beach and powerful displays on her surfboard. It was impressive to say the least.

In honor of her second Olympic appearance, we’re taking a look back at that incredible trip. Here are some of the stunning photos from her time in Turks and Caicos.

Caroline Marks
Caroline Marks was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos. Swimsuit by ROXY. Watch by Freestyle Watches. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Caroline Mark
Caroline Marks was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos. Swimsuit by ROXY. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Caroline Marks
Caroline Marks was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos. Swimsuit by VETEMENTS. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Caroline Marks
Caroline Marks was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos. Swimsuit by Gucci. Watch by Freestyle Watches. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

Home/SwimNews