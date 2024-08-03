Caroline Marks Took to the Waves in Style During SI Swimsuit Feature in Turks and Caicos
The 2024 Olympic surfing competition is well underway in the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, and American surfer Caroline Marks is flexing her dominance on the waves. The 22-year-old, who made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo games (where she came in fourth, narrowly missing the podium), came into the Paris games with a little more confidence—and it shows.
She’s no stranger to competing—and succeeding—in big events and at critical moments. Last year, for example, Marks ended her season as the 2023 WSL Women’s World Tour Champion, proving her impressive promise on the waves. Now, she’s hoping to follow up that last season success with a little more.
In the first round of the Olympic competition on July 27, Marks proved that she means business, notching the highest overall score and the best individual wave score as well. With her dominant performance, she bypassed the second round and proceeded straight to the third round, featuring a head-to-head battle with China’s Siqi Yang. She cruised to a win and secured her spot in the quarterfinals, then advanced to the semifinals, which is set for today.
It isn’t the first time we’ve seen the athlete absolutely dominate on her surfboard. On the set of her SI Swimsuit feature in 2020, Marks looked at home with a surfboard underfoot as she took on the waves of Turks and Caicos. In beautiful photos captured by James Macari, she alternated between relaxed poses on the beach and powerful displays on her surfboard. It was impressive to say the least.
In honor of her second Olympic appearance, we’re taking a look back at that incredible trip. Here are some of the stunning photos from her time in Turks and Caicos.