Celebrating Birthday Girl Ciara With 6 SI Swimsuit Photos From Barbados

Happy birthday to Grammy Award-winning musician Ciara! The singer-songwriter turns 41 today, Sunday, Oct. 25. And to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at the artist’s 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover.

When she was photographed for the front of that year’s annual magazine, the “Goodies” singer traveled to Barbados, where she was posed for Ben Watts. Styled by Kollin Carter for the occasion, Ciara rocked several unusual seaside ensembles, from a Calechie bikini made entirely of denim to a long-sleeved bodysuit featuring gloves by Mugler. And the image that resulted in Ciara’s cover? A look that’s just as relevant today as it was back then: A gorgeous shot of the singer in a leopard LaQuan Smith one-piece and a straw cowboy hat.

At the time of her feature, Ciara shared that landing the cover of SI Swimsuit was a lifelong dream of hers. “I remember the first time I saw Tyra Banks on Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] and that was a big deal, especially being a Black woman, and at that time, a young Black girl,” Ciara said. “She was so powerful; she was a force. We all remember that iconic leopard swimsuit moment. There were just so many things about that issue and time that were really special and historic. It’s always been pretty significant in the entertainment space. It’s a big dream come true for me, and it was a special day when I got the call.”

In addition to her status as an award-winning musician, Ciara is also an actor, having appeared in films like The Color Purple, and a thriving entrepreneur and investor. She is the cofounder of OAM Skincare and also operates several businesses with her husband, retired NFL athlete Russell Wilson. The two created Why Not You Productions together, as well as The House of LR&C. Recently, the A-lister pair joined wearable wellness brand QALO as co-owners and investors.

Ciara and Wilson, who have been married since 2016, share three children together and are currently expecting baby No. 4. While the “1, 2 Step” singer shares her eldest child, Future, with her ex, she and Wilson are parents to daughters Sienna and Amora, and son Win.

In honor of Ciara’s latest trip around the sun and her continued success across industries, we’re throwing it back to just a few of our favorite snapshots from her time on the SI Swimsuit set in Barbados. Enjoy!

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Bodysuit by Mugler. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Mugler. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Baba Jagne. Harness by ANOESES. | Ben Watts / Sports Illustrated

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Alon Livine. Cuff provided by New York Vintage. | Ben Watts / Sports Illustrated

More Ciara content from SI Swimsuit