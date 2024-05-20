Chanel Iman Inspires in SI Swimsuit Feature on the Coast of Belize
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the SI Swimsuit Issue. With that in mind, for the 2024 magazine, the brand brought back dozens of the models who have made the publication a success over the years.
Among them was now four-time SI Swimsuit model Chanel Iman. She has seen a lot of change in her life since her first three appearances in the magazine. Most notably, the 33-year-old has given birth to three daughters since her 2016 feature in Zanzibar.
It was motherhood and her children that made a return to the issue in 2024 so important to her. SI Swimsuit, after all, is dedicated to “celebrating women,” Iman said on the red carpet at last week’s launch party in New York City. Returning to the magazine after giving birth is a testament to her strength—and the strength of all mothers, too.
Her 2024 feature brought her to the coast of Belize, where she posed for beautiful photos captured by Derek Kettela. The styling for her photo shoot was all white everything—swimwear that really popped against the blue waters and verdant green backdrops of the Caribbean location.
Iman’s feature was proof that you really can do it all. Just as it was an inspiration to us at SI Swimsuit, we have no doubt that her photos will serve as an inspiration for her daughters and other women out there who are likewise striking a balance between motherhood and their careers.
Here are just a few of the beautiful photos from her time in Belize.