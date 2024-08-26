Chanel Iman Posed in the Sand With Multiple Lemurs During Her SI Swim Debut in Madagascar
Chanel Iman made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014, on the breathtaking sandy beaches and shores of Madagascar, where she posed for Derek Kettela. This year, the 33-year-old reunited with the photographer in Belize where she donned in numerous stunning, classy, all-white looks and made her supermodel status clear for the publication’s special 60th anniversary issue.
“When I think about Sports Illustrated Swim, I think about timeless, classic, effortless photos of beautiful women that inspire,” Iman shared while on location of her 2024 photo shoot. “Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is one of the reasons why I wanted to be a model. I’ve had some pretty incredible shoots and travels [with the brand]. I’ve been to Madagascar, Zanzibar and I’ve shot in Utah as well. And every photo shoot has been completely different. Some of the most beautiful photos that I’ve ever shot in my life have been captured with SI Swim.”
The Atlanta-born, Los Angeles native, is a mom to two older girls, Cali and Cassie. She also welcomed her first baby, Capri, with husband and NFL defensive tackle, Davon Godchaux, last September. The couple got engaged in the Italian city after which they named their little girl last May, and tied the knot on a yacht in the Caribbean sea this February.
Iman said her little girls are her “world” and is raising them to know how beautiful, worthy and capable they are. She hopes she can be a role model for her daughters, and other young women, and use her platform and voice to encourage and advocate for diversity in the industry.
Below are six stunning pics from Iman’s 2014 SI Swimsuit debut in Madagascar, where she posed with adorable lemurs.