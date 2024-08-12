Chappell Roan Lights Up Foggy San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music Festival, Draws Largest Crowd
While dark leather jackets, denim mini skirts and overalls (thanks Rob Rausch from Love Island USA) dominated the fashion scene on Friday and Saturday at San Francisco’s annual music festival, Outside Lands, Sunday looked a little bit more pink. Fans showed up and showed out to Golden Gate Park for Chappell Roan as the singer drew the biggest crowd during her 4 p.m. set on August 11, beating the audiences of festival headliners including Sabrina Carpenter, The Killers and Sturgill Simpson.
The pop star, who opened for Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS Tour” this spring, performed for nearly an hour, and there is no doubt her stage presence is something special. Known for her voluminous red curls, drag makeup and fiery, queer lyrics, Roan was surrounded by festival-goers in pink cowboy hats, hair beads and sparkly face jewels.
The Missouri native donned a sparkly gold and blue bodysuit on stage, which fans will likely recognize from the “Hot to Go!” music video. The track was released exactly one year before Roan’s performance at the Lands End stage on Sunday. She taught fans the signature, catchy and super simple moves to the chorus of the track as a sea of people danced, spelling out H-O-T-T-O-G-O with their hands for the entirety of the song.
The 26-year-old, whose music pulls primarily from 1980s synth-pop, dropped her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, last September. Last week, it peaked at No. 4, with six of the individual tracks having held a place on the Billboard Hot 100 for several weeks now. Roan, who sang at Coachella, the Governors Ball and Lollapalooza this year, performed an amalgamation of her hits, including “Red Wine Supernova” and “Good Luck, Babe!” The lyrics (which were certainly not needed for this crowd) displayed on the screen in a retro font with floating decals and colors for the latter.
She also sang popular tracks “After Midnight” and “Femininomenon,” then Roan treated the audience to a moving, unreleased ballad, “Subway,” and ended her set with “Pink Pony Club” as a drizzle of frigid mist and fog covered Golden Gate Park. Meanwhile, the “midwest princess” and her many fans, several of whom camped out all day to see her, were totally unaffected and having the time of their lives.