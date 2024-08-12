Sabrina Carpenter Makes Headlining Debut at Outside Lands in Sparkly Black Fringe Bodysuit
Sabrina Carpenter just headlined a music festival for the first time, and it sure was epic. The singer performed a Saturday evening set at San Francisco’s annual three-day music festival, Outside Lands. And while the city’s signature fog and mist certainly made an appearance over Golden Gate Park Polo Field, the 25-year-old’s gorgeous blonde curls, bright blue eyes and flawless vocals had absolutely no problem shining through.
The spectacular 75-minute show was complete with two incredible Short n’ Sweet outfits, a surprise guest appearance, 1960s retro set design and game show-inspired backup dancers. Carpenter even sang an unreleased song, “Slim Pickins,” from her upcoming album, dropping on August 23.
The Pennsylvania native began the night with “Fast Times,” while wearing a sparkly black fringe bodysuit, black lace fishnet thigh-high socks and platform heels—a look very similar to to Taylor Swift’s deep blue Midnights one-piece from “The Eras Tour.” Carpenter opened for the 34-year-old artist’s South American leg of her viral global tour.
Halfway through the show, Carpenter, who was just nominated for six Video Music Awards, changed into a shimmery teal mini dress and matching platform boots. She then announced a guest appearance by country music star Kacey Musgraves, and the two had a blast singing and dancing to Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin.’”
Carpenter sang an amalgamation of songs from her catalogue, but focused primarily on hits from her most recent album, 2022’s Emails I Can’t Send. The crowd had no trouble singing along to “because i liked a boy,” “Feather” and “Nonsense” of course, though her signature ad-libbed outro for the latter was a bit confusing.
“Soon cometh my album, so exciting / My heart doth pound beneath my breasts, so almighty / Outside Lands, it’s like thou art inside me,” she sang a Shakespearean take on her impromptu lyrics.
The Girl Meets World actress ended the night with “Espresso,” complete with all the catchy, flirty dance moves. While crowds usually start to disperse before the last song to beat traffic, no one budged—a true testament to Carpenter’s star power and captivating, mesmerizing pop star persona.
For more information on the three-day festival celebrating music, food, wine, beer, art, cannabis and more, visit sfoutsidelands.com.