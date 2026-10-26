Charley Hull, 2027 SI Swimsuit Model, Offers a Look Behind the Scenes in Spain

ICYMI, the SI Swimsuit team is currently in Spain, traveling between Ibiza and Mallorca for the first locations that will make up the 2027 issue. Along for the ride are 11 incredible women, including magazine newcomer Charley Hull. The professional golfer will make her brand debut when the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue drops next May, and while you’ll have to wait until then to see the looks she wore for her photo shoot, the 30-year-old LPGA star recently gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek behind the scenes from set.

After it was revealed that Hull was among the models who made our 2027 roster in Spain, the three-time LPGA Tour winner shared a nine-slide carousel to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 22, in which she documented her time on location in Ibiza. “I did a thing…. @si_swimsuit 💖🫣,” she cheekily captioned her post, which started off with an image of Hull wrapped in a towel as she gazed off into the distance.

Other snapshots included a close-up look at Hull’s gorgeous glam from set, while she also posed with members of the team, including SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief, MJ Day. Plenty of Hull’s 866,000 Instagram followers chimed into the comments section to hype up the athlete on her latest achievement.

Gabi Moura, Meredith Mickelson and Charley Hull | Courtesy of Valentina Pavolini

“Think the internet may have just been broken 😍,” one fan remarked.

“Ahhh so excited to seee the pics 😍,” fellow professional golfer Annabel Dimmock cheered.

“Oh my goodness these pics will be epic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿📷😍,” another user predicted.

“Okuuuurrrrrr🔥🔥🔥,” Crossover Golf chimed.

“Taking the world by storm! Couldn’t happen to a better person 👍,” someone else applauded.

While the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue will serve as Hull’s brand debut, the athlete is an incredibly successful golfer on the LPGA Tour with a stacked résumé. After turning pro at the age of 13, she became the youngest player to ever represent Europe in the Solheim Cup when she was just 17 years old. Hull, who also plays for the Ladies European Tour (LET), won the PIF Saudi Ladies International in February of this year. Currently ranked No. 8 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, Hull reached her career-high of No. 3 following the aforementioned tournament win in Saudi Arabia.

Charley Hull | Courtesy of Valentina Pavolini

Stay tuned for the Hull’s complete feature in the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue, which will hit newsstands next May! In the meantime, stay tuned to SI Swimsuit’s Instagram feed and our website, as we will continue to bring you exclusive content with our models from Spain.

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