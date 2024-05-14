Chrissy Teigen Dazzles in These Brand-New SI Swimsuit Pics From Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen is officially a 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star. The 38-year-old model, mother and entrepreneur first landed on the front of the annual magazine for the 50th anniversary publication in 2014. She returns to the cover, this time of the 60th anniversary issue, after being photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles.
Teigen, who first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2010, when she earned Rookie of the Year honors following her photo shoot in the Maldives, has now been featured in nine different SI Swimsuit Issues throughout the years. Her feature for the 2024 magazine really allowed her to reflect upon how far she’s come with the brand.
View her 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
“I can look back at different locations that we’ve shot at and know what I was going through then. And so to have this all end up here [with a cover feature for the 60th anniversary], it was really important for me … I wanted them to see my babies and my family and John. And I get to feel at home,” Teigen stated of posing for the issue at her home surrounded by her loved ones, including her husband, EGOT winner John Legend. “My world now has really changed and evolved so it’s cool to bring everyone into my home and see the chaos of it. [It’s just a typical day at my house] and I really wanted [editor in chief] MJ [Day] to be able to see how this life feels so different from what we’ve seen before.”
Below are just a few of our favorite selects from Teigen’s cover photo shoot in Los Angeles. Be sure to check out the full gallery here.