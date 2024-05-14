Chrissy Teigen: 2024 Los Angeles

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai for the cover of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue in Los Angeles.
The brand legend first posed for the magazine in 2010, when her photo shoot in the Maldives earned her Rookie of the Year honors. Teigen landed the cover of the 50th anniversary issue in 2014, and by securing the coveted front page spot once again with her feature in the ’24 SI Swimsuit magazine, she’s now posed for the brand nine different years.
A model, best-selling author, television personality and mother, Teigen launched her lifestyle brand, Cravings, in 2019 and has been named to TIME’s list of the “100 Most Influential People” and included among The Hollywood Reporter’s “20 Most Powerful Players in Food Media.” Her latest television project, Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, premiered in January and follows her culinary adventures around Los Angeles alongside cohost David Chang and a number of celebrity guest stars.
For her second SI Swimsuit Issue cover, Teigen donned several stunning swimwear looks, from the gorgeous orange designer number on the front page of this year’s magazine to trendy looks that incorporated beads, crochet and textures like denim.
Hair: Irinel DeLeon for Highlight Artists Makeup: Kristine Studden for Highlight Artists Styling: Alana Van Deraa Photographer: Yu Tsai
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Jewelry by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Jewelry by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Jewelry by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Jewelry by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Jewelry by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Mugler. Vintage earrings by Essex. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Jewelry by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Jewelry by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Jewelry by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Jewelry by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Jewelry by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Jewelry by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Mugler. Vintage earrings by Essex. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Mugler. Vintage earrings by Essex. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Mugler. Vintage earrings by Essex. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Earrings and Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Jewelry by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Mugler. Vintage earrings by Essex. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Mugler. Vintage earrings by Essex. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Earrings and Wrist Chain by Jacquie Aiche / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Earrings and Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Earrings and Wrist Chain by Jacquie Aiche / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Earrings and Wrist Chain by Jacquie Aiche / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Earrings and Wrist Chain by Jacquie Aiche / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Earrings and Wrist Chain by Jacquie Aiche / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Earrings and Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Earrings and Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Earrings and Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Earrings and Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Earrings and Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Earrings and Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Earrings and Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Earrings and Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Earrings and Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Earrings by Cult Gaia / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Earrings by Cult Gaia / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Earrings by Cult Gaia / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Earrings by Cult Gaia / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Earrings by Cult Gaia / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. Earrings by Cult Gaia. Bangles by Saint Laurent / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. Earrings by Cult Gaia. Bangles by Saint Laurent / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. Earrings by Cult Gaia. Bangles by Saint Laurent / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. Earrings by Cult Gaia. Bangles by Saint Laurent / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. Earrings by Cult Gaia. Bangles by Saint Laurent / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated