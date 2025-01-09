Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional Evacuating With Whole Family Amid Devastating Los Angeles Fires
The wildfires in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. have deeply impacted many, including Chrissy Teigen who shares that the fires have understandably left her “scared.”
Teigen, 39, took to her Instagram story to share that she, her husband John Legend, their four children and their pets were forced to evacuate their Beverly Hills home because of the uncontrollable fires that keep spreading. The family’s sudden uprooting left the SI Swimsuit model fearful of what the future holds for her home, but all she could do in the moment was pack her bags and keep herself and her loved ones safe.
Fortunately, the 39-year-old and her family are safe and accounted for as she also shared on her story that they’re all currently staying at a hotel away from the fires. Teigen’s life is just one of the many that have been flipped upside down in just a matter of hours.
Just days before the wildfires, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend was enjoying quality family time, which included scuba diving, eating yummy treats and playing board games without a care in the world. Legend was also in company, smiling ear-to-ear joyously. Fast forward to now, and things are much different. For a list of organizations you can donate to that are providing resources for those impacted by the fires, click here.
Before the devasting fires began, the business mogul, who has appeared in 11 SI Swimsuit features, was also keeping busy with her brands. One of her most recent business opportunities includes Kismet, a brand dedicated to providing dogs with the best food and other necessities. Kismet was co-founded by the celebrity couple, dog lovers who want nothing but the best for their pups. Together, they’ve created a successful brand that has gone on to get tons of attention, including being featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
In addition to Kismet, Teigen’s day-to-day life also includes her Cravings brand, which provides fans with her favorite recipes and go-to meals when she’s craving something special.
The Cravings Instagram page is currently followed by 1.5 million users and counting following the consistent release of delicious recipes that are easy to make. What’s more, now and then, the account features cookware and bakeware that anyone can buy to either make those meals more delectable or to simply spruce up their kitchen.
Hopefully, Tiegen’s family and those affected by the fires can return back to normal very soon. We’re keeping those in the impacted areas in our thoughts.