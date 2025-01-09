How You Can Help the Victims of the Greater Los Angeles Wildfires
As devastating wildfires continue to overtake Southern California, more than 100,000 Los Angelenos have been ordered to evacuate their homes. At press time, five people have died, while the fires continue to surge through local communities including the Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Pasadena, destroying thousands of homes and businesses.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of resources providing aid to the victims of the greater Los Angeles wildfires, from government assistance to local organizations offering support. We’ve also included information for those currently seeking shelter amid the disaster.
Federal disaster assistance
Yesterday, President Joe Biden made federal funding available to to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires, including grants for temporary housing and home repairs, loans to cover uninsured property losses and programs to help business owners recover from the natural disaster.
Those impacted can apply for government assistance here, or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
American Red Cross
The American Red Cross of the Los Angeles Region has a tool for finding open shelters and one to contact and locate loved ones for those who have been separated from family and friends. Donations to the American Red Cross can also be made online to help those impacted by the wildfires.
Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation
As first responders work tirelessly to help local residents, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation is seeking emergency funding to equip LAFD members with tools, emergency shelters, hydration backpacks and more. Donations can be made here.
California Fire Foundation
The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is also seeking monetary donations to help provide support to firefighters battling the wildfires. Learn more here.
Westwood Recreation Center
Located at 1350 Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025 in West Los Angeles, the Westwood Recreation Center is currently providing shelter for people and their pets, where residents may remain overnight.
Los Angeles Equestrian Center
The LAEC, located at 480 Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91506, is acting as a designated evacuation center for large animals in need of shelter.
The Los Angeles Chargers
The NFL team has donated $200,000 to California wildfire relief, which is set to be distributed between the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and a few other local efforts. Additionally, the Chargers have assembled a supply drive, encouraging fans attending playoff events to bring donations of bottled water, blankets, hygiene products, first aid kits and more.
Set Active
The Los Angeles-based athleisure brand is currently collecting donations from brands for 200 donation bags that they plan to assemble and donate to a local shelter this week, per the company’s Instagram account. For those brands looking to contribute, they can contact Set Active directly.
Tarte Cosmetics
Now through Saturday, Jan. 11, the cosmetics brand is donating 100% of net proceeds from Tarte’s website (up to $250,000) to food relief organization World Central Kitchen.
World Central Kitchen
The non-profit is actively working to provide sandwiches and water to first responders and evacuees in Southern California. Donations can be made to help provide additional meals here.
Baby2Baby
The non-profit organization dedicated to helping children in poverty is providing food, formula, diapers, strollers and hygiene products to evacuees who have lost their homes. Baby2Baby is working with a network of local organizations to provide these essentials to local shelters, schools and hospitals.