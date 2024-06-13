Cindy Crawford Celebrates Summer With Stunning, Elegant Swimwear Modeling Pics From the ’90s
Cindy Crawford is ringing in the start of summer and blessing her Instagram followers all at once. The modeling industry icon, who starred in the 1988 SI Swimsuit Issue after traveling to Bangkok, Thailand with photographer Marc Hispard, recently shared a series of throwback photos from vintage swim editorials she posed for. In the cover snap, she was photographed up-close with a fun and flirty Pamela Anderson-inspired floppy bun and a sultry glam moment.
In the following photo, the mom of two, who shares kids Presley and Kaia with her husband, Casamigos cofounder Rande Gerber, showed off her slim, sculpted figure in a white off-the-shoulder one-piece as she sat on her knees in the sand and looked off into the distance.
Crawford reminded everyone of her signature voluminous blowout that defined the 1990s in another pic, and paired a triangle-style sheer beach dress with sleek oval-shaped sunglasses in one more. In the final snapshot, the Fair Game actress donned an itty-bitty white string bikini and chiffon sarong cover-up.
“Suited up for summer 🤍,” the 58-year-old captioned the black-and-white carousel that she shared with her 8.2 million followers.
“I remember those days, gorgeous 💫,” SI Swimsuit legend Roshumba Williams commented.
“This is everything 🔥❤️,” Rachel Zoe declared.
“Always stunning! Then and now ❤️,” Virgilia Virjoghe added.
“Epic,” Joanna Elena wrote.
“The ULTIMATE BEAUTY❤️,” Dimitris Giannetos chimed.
The Meaningful Beauty cofounder is the queen of pulling stunning and timeless photos from her never-ending archive of modeling gig pics from the ’90s, and her Instagram fans are always reaping the benefits.