Cindy Crawford Stuns in Color-Blocked Auburn Two-Piece in ’90s Archival Photo
Cindy Crawford is once again making fans nostalgic with yet another stunning pic from the archives. The one-time SI Swimsuit model, who starred in the 1988 issue, shared a fun duo of photos from a vintage 1990s Vogue campaign with photographer Helmut Newton, costarring fellow industry icon Helena Christensen.
The mom of two, who shares kids Kaia and Presley with her husband, Casamigos tequila brand cofounder Rande Gerber, donned an auburn bikini featuring black trimming on both the top and bottom. Christensen, on the other hand, opted for a very different look, wearing a stylish buttoned-up collared blazer top and midi skirt set in a similar warm-toned hue.
The duo, who are still close friends today, posed in a play fight by a pool. In the following snap, Crawford, 58, sported a moody, edgy black lingerie set, while the 55-year-old Denmark native rocked a black business casual tailored set, unbuttoned to reveal a lace bra beneath.
“Suits and suits👙 Favorites from the Helmut Newton archive for @voguemagazine ft. @helenachristensen,” the Meaningful Beauty cofounder captioned the series of pics that she shared with her 8.2 million followers.
“Wasn’t this the first time we met..? It was sweltering hot and I was super dark and you had perfect porcelain skin and Helmut had a hard time adjusting his camera for both our skin tones 😂 love this story so much ❤️,” Christensen, who is best known as the cofounder and original creative director of Nylon magazine, chimed in the comments.
“I had this vogue edition and remember this photo like it was yesterday. This photo always stuck with me,” one fan gushed. “Both of you are amazing!”