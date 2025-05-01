Cindy Kimberly’s Edgy Alter-Ego Shines in Moody, Stunning New ‘Galore’ Cover Story
Cindy Kimberly is embracing her edgy side—and the result is nothing short of mesmerizing. The model, actress and creative multi-hyphenate graced the cover of the latest edition of Galore’s Music Issue in a dramatic, unapologetically raw photo series, captured by Ruben Chamorro and styled by Joyce Onuorah, that peels back new layers of her identity.
On the front, the 2022 SI Swimsuit model lies on her stomach atop a fuzzy rug, propped up on her elbows with a cigarette perched between her lips. She’s completely bare, styled with a voluminous updo and sharp asymmetrical bangs. The black-and-white shot, framed with a vignette border and emblazoned with Galore’s signature red text, immediately commands attention—moody, retro, cinematic. It’s a cover shot that both disrupts and seduces.
Inside, the visual storytelling continues. In one striking frame, Kimberly appears from behind, topless, with wet blonde strands clinging to her skin and a pair of low-rise jeans pulled just low enough to reveal a bronze thong. In another, she dons a pixie cut and rectangular glasses for a grayscale, intellectual moment. There’s also a pop of color: candy pink curls that feel playful and punk.
The images accompany a deeply personal interview, where Kimberly opens up about her lifelong passion for music and the courage it took to finally pursue it. “I’ve been singing my whole life,” she shared, noting that she quit ballet at 14 to focus on music, though financial challenges led her to modeling instead. “Three years ago, I decided to start my brand LOBA to express myself and find the stability to pursue singing because I realized that it was my true passion.”
The Netherlands native, who is of Spanish and Indonesian descent, also addressed the weight of social media beauty standards and the vulnerability that comes with creating online. “Now, with the real world feeling like a fantasy due to our phones, I try to take a lot of time away from social media,” she said. Dance and theater, she noted, have helped her reconnect with her body and her artistry.
Kimberly discussed how her roles in both fashion and music are increasingly defined by creative control, and why she values having agency in a traditionally rigid industry that tries to do things just one way.
“I’ve always sought a creative role in fashion, and I’m fortunate to creative direct many of my modeling shoots,” she explained. In music, the freedom is even more profound. “Writing music feels like entering a different frequency, akin to being a kid again… I am deeply dedicated to expressing myself and celebrating all of life’s experiences through my music.”
She recently released her debut single and music video, “Cherry Red,” a bold visual directed by Aran Martínez that marks her official entry into the music world.
And in true Kimberly fashion, she offered a final message to her fans: “There is no expiration date on creativity. You can create and live your dream life at any stage—even starting new hobbies or careers later in life.”