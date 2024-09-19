SI Swimsuit’s 16 College Game Day Must-Haves
As college football season begins, it’s time to show your team spirit in style. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or new to the game, looking great while cheering on your favorite team is key.
Game day is about so much more than the actual sport, it’s a whole vibe. From starting your morning with an early tailgate to cheering in the stands to celebrating the win post-game at a local bar, we want you to look good and feel good. From beauty essentials that last through every quarter to accessories that show off your school spirit, we’ve got the must-haves to keep you looking fresh, comfy, and stylish all day long. Gear up for game day like a pro with these SI Swimsuit-approved essentials.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Vacari University Cowboy Boots, $299 (vacariboots.com)
Especially at SEC schools, cowboy boots are a must. They’re functional, on trend and incredibly versatile. Vaccari University has quickly become an SI Swimsuit favorite. Their boots offer a blend of traditional craftsmanship with modern style, making them the perfect choice for those who want to make a statement while embracing a touch of western charm.
Clutch® Pro USB-C Portable Charger, $39.99 (clutchcharger.com)
Avoid the game day nightmare of a dead phone when you’re trying to meet up with friends at a tailgate. Portable chargers are a necessity for any sporting event, and this one from Clutch is super sleek and easy to toss in your purse or pocket.
Lackycc Clear Bag, $14.99 (amazon.com)
Nowadays, most, if not all, schools have a clear bag policy, so snag this clear shoulder bag from Amazon. This one also features a smaller inner pocket for safekeeping your keys, wallet and other valuable items.
JISULIFE Handheld Fan, $17.59 (amazon.com)
Out in the sun all afternoon? Stay cool with this portable fan that barely takes up space in your go-to bag!
Tarte Travel-Size Shape Tape™ Setting Powder, $18 (tartecosmetics.com)
Keep your game day makeup in place all day with this Tarte setting powder. It will keep you fresh-faced and shine-free, no matter the temperature or hour of day.
8 Other Reasons Rya Hoops, $35 (revolve.com)
Turn your casual game day look into a standout ensemble with this pair of chunky textured statement earrings.
47 Vintage NCAA Gear, Prices vary (47brand.com)
47 Vintage offers the best hats for universities across the country. Explore the variety of colors, styles and prints, and even get your hands on their professional sports gear.
Tarte Cosmetics Maracuja Magic Juicy Lip Duo, $20 (tartecosmetics.com)
All products in Tarte’s Maracuja lip line are infused with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and antioxidants, delivering a gorgeous, glossy finish. Plus, the product keeps lips hydrated and healthy without feeling sticky. And, what’s better than one mini? Two! Share with your bestie or switch shades at halftime.
XINBAOHONG Selfie Ring Light, $9.99 (amazon.com)
Don’t let the football lights ruin your game-time selfie! A ring light ensures you are always ready to capture your best moments.
Supergoop! 100% Mineral (Re)setting Powder Face Sunscreen SPF 35, $35 (sephora.com)
Supergoop’s mineral powder sunscreen is perfect for on-the-go application on game days. It provides effective, broad-spectrum SPF protection in a lightweight, non-greasy formula that blends seamlessly into your skin. It offers a no-fuss mid-day touch up that can even be applied on top of makeup and skincare.
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, $10 (sephora.com)
Having hand sanitizer in your purse on game day is a game-changer. You know you’ll be the most coveted friend in the group, especially when someone wants a hot dog, slice of pizza or fries.
Kai Rose Perfume Oil, $54 (revolve.com)
The key to looking good is feeling good, and the key to feeling good is smelling good. We’re obsessed with this perfume oil roller that is the perfect sweet, feminine rosy scent without feeling too floral.
Urban Outfitters New Balance 574 Rugged Sneaker, $90 (urbanoutfitters.com)
Rugged-looking sneakers are the perfect choice for game days—you can embrace their style without worrying about dirt and scuffs.
Salt & Stone Mini Deodorant Set, $40 (saltandstone.com)
Salt & Stone’s best-selling, clean-ingredient, aluminum-free deodorants now come in a mini variety pack. Stock up on the Santal & Vetiver, Bergamot & Hinoki, Neroli & Basil, and Black Rouse & Oud scents, or throw one in each of your bags so you’re never caught in a crisis without one.
QUAY Vibe Check Sunglasses, $65 (quay.com)
All the celebs are wearing Quay. These sleek, timeless black rectangular sunnies will simply never not go with an outfit. Protect your eyes on game day and stare at all the hot football players you want, no one will ever know!
Digital Camera 44MP Point and Shoot, $49.99 (amazon.com)
Digital cameras are all the rage right now. Grab this cute and super easy-to-use one on Amazon and capture all the memories without breaking the bank.