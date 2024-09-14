Alix Earle, Emily Ratajkowski and More A-Listers Are All Wearing Quay Eyewear
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Founded in 2004 by Linda and Allen Hammond, Quay (pronounced “key”) started as a Melbourne-based brand designed to create affordable, bold eyewear that doesn’t compromise on style and quality. With a mission to inspire confidence and individuality through fashion, Quay’s collections are perfect for those who want to stand out.
The brand’s accessible price point—usually ranging from $60 to $200—means you don’t have to break the bank to get that model-off-duty look. Whether you’re aiming for a laid-back vibe or a runway-ready ensemble, Quay’s diverse selection offers something for everyone. A-list celebs like Sabrina Carpenter, Victoria Justice and SZA, as well as SI Swimsuit models like Alix Earle, Hunter McGrady and Emily Ratajkowski, are fans of the brand.
“I’ve come across Quay a number of times over the years through friends, so when the opportunity to partner came up, it felt right. I love that they offer something so special that’s accessible to everyone—the product is beautiful, and the price point is inclusive,” SI Swimsuit legend Chrissy Teigen said in 2019 when she collaborated with the brand on a collection.
Quay uses durable materials like scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses and sturdy metal or cellulose acetate frames, and each of piece makes for the perfect finishing touch to any outfit—from the beach to the streets to the club. With a mission to inspire confidence and individuality through fashion, Quay’s collections are perfect for those who want to stand out. Below are six of our favorite styles. Shop the full site at quay.com.
Sabrina Carpenter in Lucky You, $100 to $200 (quay.com)
These trendy eyeglasses are key to perfecting the sexy librarian look. They come in a non-prescription, as well as a customizable prescription version.
Emily Ratajkowski in Felt Cute, $65 (quay.com)
Practically all the sunglasses the mom of one is photographed in on the streets of New York City are from Quay, and this pair might be our favorite: timeless, sleek and goes with everything.
Alix Earle in Hot Gossip, $85 (quay.com)
If these sunnies don’t scream “Hot Mess” in the best way possible, we don’t know what does.
Victoria Justice in Hyped Up, $65 (quay.com)
Though this chic green color isn’t available, the Hyped Up pair does come in a versatile black shade, as well as a moody purple hue.
SZA in KARMA, $85 (quay.com)
The rapper collaborated with the brand earlier this year and her collection is absolutely phenomenal
Jennifer Lopez in On Set, $105 (quay.com)
These chunky vintage-inspired sunglasses scream “unbothered and running errands.” The actress is a huge fan of Quay, and she’s always getting photographed out and about in some of the most bold styles.
Hunter McGrady in In Pursuit, $75 (quay.com)
The 2024 cover girl wore these while at the “Be You Women’s Empowerment Event” at the University of Utah last week.