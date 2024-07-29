Crystal Dunn, USWNT Look Strong As They Cruise to Second Paris Olympic Win
The U.S. Women’s National Team is off to a strong start at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The soccer squad, which is looking to return to their former dominance at the summer games (which saw three consecutive gold medals between 2004 and 2012), began their bid for a podium finish on July 25, notching a 3-0 win against Zambia. They followed up their strong start with another win against Germany on July 28.
The team is led, in part, by veteran Crystal Dunn, a 10-year National Women’s Soccer League player, a member of the USWNT since 2011 and three-time Olympian. Her journey to the podium started back in 2016, when she earned her first cap in an Olympic match during the Rio de Janeiro games. Though the team failed to earn a medal that year, Dunn returned for the 2020 Tokyo games—where she was the only American player to start every game—and helped lead her team to a bronze medal.
This year, she and her teammates are seeking a higher spot on the podium—a reclamation of the gold medal. And Dunn is in the right mindset, too. The Gotham FC forward took to Instagram following the team’s 4-1 victory over Germany to share some strong outtakes from the match and express her excitement to keep the run going.
“We go Again..😃✨,” she captioned the trio of photos from the July 28 game, which marked her 17th consecutive start in a World Cup or Olympic game, the longest streak of any current USWNT member.
Dunn and the rest of the squad are set to take on Australia at 1 p.m. ET on July 31.