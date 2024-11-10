9 Cutest Photos of George and Claire Kittle Throughout Their 12-Year Relationship
When it comes to NFL wives and girlfriends, fitness guru and former athlete Claire Kittle is one of our current favorites. The 30-year-old fashionista can frequently be found on the sidelines of her husband, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s, games, wearing the most stylish of outfits and having a blast. After meeting during their freshman year of college at the University of Iowa, the pair have been together for 12 years, and their love is evident anytime we see them together. The Kittles got married in a 2019 elopement—followed by a ceremony with friends and family in 2021—and have been making incredible memories together ever since.
From sideline PDA to vacation selfies, here are the cutest photos of the Kittles throughout their romance—and yes, we will be taking it back to 2012 momentarily.
Last month, George and Claire were snapped kissing on the sidelines of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., where the NFL star would be taking on the Arizona Cardinals. Claire might be her hubby's good luck charm, but unfortunately, the San Francisco team needed more than luck that day The Cardinals won the very close game 24-23. Despite the loss, we’re still not over how adorable this shot of the pair is.
Having fun off the field, Claire took to Instagram in October to wish George a happy birthday with a great selfie of the pair at the beach. With the beautiful sky and waves behind them, the couple took advantage of incredible lighting in their photo. Claire gave the camera a soft smile while George smiled ear-to-ear. One detail about this photo I love is Claire's “K” necklace for the couple's last name. “This world is a better place because you were born,” Claire wrote in her caption. Swoon!
Throwing it back to the beginning, Claire and George posed for a cute photo posted on Instagram in Sept. 2012, the year they met at college and began dating. Claire previously recalled how the two met, with George stopping her on campus to compliment her pink moped helmet. The rest is history, we suppose! The quality of the photo above and their outfits are giving us major flashbacks to college. So cute.
The Kittles stepped out in style this summer for the premiere of Netflix’s docuseries Receiver, which followed George among other NFL players. Looking so happy in love, the pair smiled while staring into each other’s eyes in the shot above. I don’t know what I love most about this photo—the sweetness between the two or their incredible ‘fits. Claire went for a red semi-sheer dress from Di Petsa with slits on the side, while George wore an off-white suit and white shirt.
Next up on the list is an Instagram carousel that features multiple photos, but we can’t stop staring at the first shot. The first photo above was taken during the Kittles‘s wedding, shared as a throwback by Claire for George’s birthday last year. The pic, featuring the pair kissing, looks straight from a magazine, with their classic wedding day attire and gorgeous floral arrangement.
Who doesn’t love more throwbacks? In 2015, Claire shared an adorable shot of her and her then-boyfriend during their college days, both wearing big smiles. “The face you make when you realize you're playing in the B1G 🏈 Championship game this weekend... 😂,” Claire captioned the shot. George, of course, played for the Iowa Hawkeyes at the time.
Claire gave us a peek at her engagement to George on Instagram, and the picture above is worth a thousand words. The joy on both of their faces is so adorable as Claire shows off her gorgeous engagement ring, and their engagement story sounds so perfect. The NFL star surprised his wife-to-be in 2018 at Twin Lakes State Beach in Santa Cruz where he staged a fake photo shoot. For more on that magical day, you can read Claire’s blog post here.
Celebrating another milestone moment, Claire took to Instagram in 2019 to announce she picked up her wedding dress and that their wedding save the dates arrived with an absolutely breathtaking photo of the couple. At a luxury resort in Mexico, Claire and George kissed during golden hour with a gorgeous backdrop of the water behind them. George kept it simple with his look, but Claire stunned with an orange floor-length dress. “Oooooooooo baby only 223 days til I walk down the aisle to this hunk of love🥂,” Claire wrote in her caption.
We’re capping off our list with an extra fun one, seeing George and Claire at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa, Calif. During the event, the Kittles played a game at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage with Nikki and Brie Garcia, having to guess the food blindfolded. Claire and George ended up winning and donated the money to No Kid Hungry, as reported by PopSugar.