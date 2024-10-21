Kristin Juszczyk Transformed a 49ers Graphic Tee Into the Cutest Vest and Skirt Set
Kristin Juszczyk has once again proven her creative prowess in fashion. In a new Instagram video, the designer repurposed a San Francisco 49ers graphic tee into a trendy two-piece set. The DIY transformation resulted in a sleeveless V-neck vest top with silver button details and a matching midi skirt featuring an asymmetrical thigh-high slit, revealing a hint of her knee-high black leather boots.
The vintage-inspired tee, which featured a bubble letter 49ers logo and a helmet graphic, was cut and tailored to give it a super cool, structured modern silhouette. The 30-year-old, who collaborated with Gatorade this summer, accessorized her look with a sleek silver chain necklace, a dainty bracelet, several rings and her perfect cherry red manicure, which added a bold pop of color supporting husband Kyle Juszczyk’s team.
Juszczyk flaunted her incredible design talents, expert styling skills and slim, sculpted figure in her Instagram post. She completed the look with natural waves in her long brown locks and opted for super glowy makeup, allowing the super cool outfit to be the center of attention.
“Week 7!! Let’s go Niners!!!” the San Jose, Calif., resident captioned the video, set to the sound of “OK” by Joey Valence and Brae.
“Obsessed,” fellow WAG Claire Kittle commented.
“Niner wives = winning,” one fan chimed.
“how is it possible that every week I have a new fav!!!!!!!” another exclaimed.
“So ready for your fashion line to come out,” someone else declared.
This certainly isn’t the first time Juszczyk has wowed fans with her game day looks. This season alone, the New York native has created a custom cropped jacket, underbust corset, strappy ab-baring halter top, bermuda shorts and a statement puffer jacket. She somehow manages to top her own work each week, and we can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds.
“It’s been such a whirlwind,“ she told TODAY, reflecting on her success as a designer. “But it’s something that I feel like I’ve been so prepared for. I’ve been working for this for so long, and it’s something that I believe in so much, so when finally there was a spotlight on it, I was very prepared for that moment.”
Last season, Juszczyk designed pieces for Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles, Olivia Dunne, Olivia Culpo and other A-listers.
Though she’s found joy in creating looks for celebrities, Juszczyk has always had a deep passion for connecting with fans through fashion. “As much as it’s been so much fun to be able to dress these celebrities, what I’ve always wanted to do is dress the fans,” she explained.