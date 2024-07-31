Danielle Herrington Dazzled Out West During Wyoming SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot

Swimsuit

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo.
For years now, American model Danielle Herrington has been establishing herself as a regular in the SI Swimsuit Issue. The 31-year-old first came to the brand in 2017, and proceeded to pose for the magazine each year through 2021. This year, after a few years away from the SI Swimsuit set, the model returned to the issue in style—as a part of the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Throughout the years, SI Swimsuit has taken Herrington as far as Fiji and as close to home as Florida and Wyoming. Today, we’re taking a look back at the latter trip.

It was 2020, and Herrington was posing for her fourth consecutive brand feature. She set off for Saratoga, Wyo., where she posed for an appropriately western-themed photo shoot captured by Ruven Afanador. Dressed in jewel-toned swimwear, cowboy boots, gauzy cover-ups and straw hats, the California native shone in the fading golden sunlight in the fields of Wyoming.

If you ask us, it was one of her best photo shoots with the brand, featuring cool light, stunning vistas and the best swimwear looks. But then again, all six of her appearances in the annual issue have been incredible—and worth another look, too.

But the Wyoming trip was certainly one for the books. Here are a few of our favorite photos of Herrington in her western garb.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by Lack of Color. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. Boots by Ariat. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Top by Jen's Pirate Booty. Belt by Lovestrength. Boots by FRYE. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated
