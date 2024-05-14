Danielle Herrington 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Kate Love, Brenna Huckaby, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Paulina Porizkova, Brooklyn Decker and Roshumba Williams.
Herrington made five appearances in the SI Swimsuit issue from 2017 to 2021, including her cover in ’18. Her features brought her everywhere from Costa Rica to Wyoming. For the model, a SI Swimsuit feature was a long-time coming. She started dreaming of modeling at age 8 and attended a modeling school as a pre-teen. In September 2017—the same year she made her brand debut—she walked in her first major runway show during New York Fashion Week.
The 60th anniversary of the SI Swimsuit issue brings Herrington back into the fold. For her 2024 feature, she traveled to Hollywood, Fla., to take part in the “Legends” photo shoot. Styled by Molly Dickinson in a Gaurav Gupta gown, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Charlie Lapson jewelry, the model posed alongside other brand regulars for her sixth feature in the magazine.
To learn more about the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, click here.
Hair: Arend Jackson
Makeup: Steven Tabimba
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai