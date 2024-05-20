Danielle Herrington Fangirls Over Fellow SI Swimsuit Legend Tyra Banks
Danielle Herrington is officially an SI Swimsuit brand legend. She made her debut in 2017, when she totally wowed the franchise and returned for an iconic cover feature the following year, posing for photographer Ben Watts in Harbour Island, Bahamas. The 30-year-old returned for her sixth SI Swimsuit feature this year, posing alongside other brand stars like Megan Rapinoe, Christie Brinkley, Leyna Bloom and others.
“It was amazing. I haven't done Sports Illustrated since [2021], so it’s been a minute since I have been back. I had a baby,” she told us while on the red carpet ahead of the 2024 issue launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York last Thursday. “To be back, first and foremost, just in the magazine alone, I just feel grateful for that. Also, to be on the cover and considered one of the legends has been like another dream [come true]. I look up to Tyra [Banks] and all these supermodels and inspirational people and, you know, I am just so happy.”
Herrington paused for a second and looked around after hearing Banks’s name called out behind her on the red carpet. She let out a little squeal of excitement before turning back to the camera with a huge smile and resuming her interview. Banks was the one who broke the news of Herrington’s cover girl status to her several years ago, and the sweet, emotional moment was captured on film, of course.
“That’s my girl. I’m just so excited to be back with all these amazing and inspirational women. So it’s been so fun. The vibe on set, everyone’s so sweet. [Photographer] Yu Tsai, he gives you that energy. It’s fun.” she explained. “I chose to come back because Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has been the biggest part of my career so far. I feel like I am loyal to the soil. I just wanted to come and support and just be a part of it in any way possible—not even thinking of a cover, you know what I mean? And then [also] just the longevity [and milestone] of it. All these years, 60 years is so incredible.”
Below are a few stunning photos from Herrington’s 60th anniversary legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.