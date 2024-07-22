Demi Moore Flaunts Ultra-Sculpted Figure in White String Two-Piece
Rumer Willis’s super sculpted, slim figure runs in the family! The actress, who is the daughter of film and TV actress Demi Moore and actor Bruce Willis, shared a fun series of snaps with her Instagram followers this weekend. In one slide, she showed off her 61-year-old mom, who looked incredible in an itty-bitty string bikini. Moore accessorized with olive green Birkenstock sandals and a navy blue baseball cap. The G.I. Jane star walked on a dock, holding her 1-year-old granddaughter’s hands as she walked in front of her. Louetta donned a patterned pink long-sleeved one-piece and an adorable black-and-white bucket hat.
Willis and her boyfriend, Derek Thomas, welcomed their baby girl in April 2023, and the family gathering on Saturday, June 20, was to celebrate sister Scout LaRue Willis’s 33rd birthday.
“river Monsters for @scoutlaruewillis birthday,” Rumer captioned the carousel. “No place I would rather be than by your side. My leg bruise is courtesy of my first time trick riding on a horse woohoo.”
The cover video showed off Scout’s long, lean legs and toned midriff as she sprawled out on a floatie on the lake. Rumer opted for a complementary bright yellow strapless one-piece. She was photographed from behind for a bold cheeky shot, and flaunted her muscular back.
Moore also has another daughter, 30-year-old Tallulah, whom she shares with Willis, her ex-husband. The proud mom shared her own adorable post celebrating her middle child’s big day.
“My sweet angel @scoutlaruewillis. Happy Happy Birthday! I am so privileged to be your mother and so grateful to be sharing this journey of life with you,” she wrote. “The best is yet to come and I am so excited to see the magic that unfolds for you! I love you!”