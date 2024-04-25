Rumer Willis Shows Off Her Natural Figure, ‘Mama Curves’ in Latest Vacation Bikini Pics
Ananya Panchal
Rumer Willis is embracing her new mom body and encouraging women all over the world to do so, too. The actress, who welcomed her first baby girl, Louetta, with her boyfriend Derek Thomas last April, took to Instagram to show off her figure, smile and confidence. The 35-year-old, who is the daughter of 90s film and TV industry icon Demi Moore, posed while on her latest tropical vacation, under a covered outdoor seating area with lots of greenery nearby and a marvelous beach view in the background. The House Bunny star donned a scruncy earthy brown bikini featuring a sporty, scoop-neck style with thin straps, and paired it with a fun, printed cover-up maxi skirt. She rocked a bare-face, a messy slicked back topknot bun and accessorized with a few gold necklaces and dangly pearl earrings.
“Leaning in to my mama curves in the jungle 🦜. It’s been a journey of continuous curiosity and growth to see how much room and acceptance I can give my body as it continues to shift and transform after birthing a little human. I hope to continue feeling in my loving of myself in all the many shapes and sizes it will come in so I can show my daughter what unconditional self love and acceptance looks like. ✨,” Willis captioned the carousel shared with her 1.1 million followers on April 23.
Tons of fans chimed in to the comments to applaud Willis and her important message.
“You ultimate babe! The way you carry yourself in all forms is inspiring,” Kimberly Van Der Beek wrote.
“Amen. Give yourself grace. And know you are beautiful in every moment, every stage,” one person added.