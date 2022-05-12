Skip to main content
Highlights of DiDi Richard's 2022 Photo Shoot in St. Thomas
See DiDi Richards and Her Liberty Teammates React to Her SI Swimsuit Announcement

Richards is one of the WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Issue

New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards is one of five WNBA players featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. At practice on Monday, the news was shared with her team. Check out the joyful reaction which was posted on the Liberty’s Instagram account.

Richards strikes a few poses and high-fives her teammates when she learns that her SI Swim appearance alongside Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike and Te'a Cooper had been made official on social media.

\Richards, who made the WNBA all-rookie first team last season, is hoping to make her season debut on Friday against the Indiana Fever, having missed New York’s first two games of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury.

Keep following along this week for more sneak peeks into the 2022 issue! And read all about the WNBA announcement here as well. 

