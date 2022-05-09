WNBA Athletes Highlighted in SI Swimsuit 2022

WNBA athletes were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Unprecedented. History-making. Radical. The same words that describe SI Swimsuit also describe this set of models—the players of the WNBA. They’re a diverse group, like the W itself. “This is who we are; this is the makeup of our league,” says Storm guard Sue Bird. “We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more. . . . The [Swimsuit] issue for so many years has been iconic and has represented a lot for women. Now you are seeing an evolution in what that can mean and what that can look like, and I think the WNBA players being a part of that is what makes it special. There is no better group of women to showcase that evolution.”

Fresh off its 25th anniversary and two years of high-profile advocacy of racial justice, human rights, mental health and more, the WNBA remains at the forefront of societal change. It continues to evolve and stand for respect, equal pay, recognition for sacrifices made and the right to be complex, multifaceted and have aspirations—all with a table tilted against them. Says Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, “I love the differences we celebrate and moving them forward.” Dorothy J. Gentry