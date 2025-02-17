Meet Dina Lupancu, ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 Contestant Vying for Grant’s Rose
The latest installment of The Bachelor kicked off in January and we’ve gotten to the point in the season where fans undoubtedly have their favorites. Grant Ellis, who we met on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette last year, serves as the franchise’s new leading man, and he’s adamant about finding his soulmate. The former basketball player from New Jersey got to meet 25 amazing ladies in the premiere’s limo entrances, and it’s been quite an entertaining journey since then. From fun group dates to intimate one-on-ones, Grant is already forming connections that might go far.
One of those women is Dina Lupancu, who has made an impression on Grant through group dates and cocktail party conversations. From her introduction to the show, in which audiences learned she is one of 11 kids, to some of her relatable moments in confessionals and at the Bachelor mansion, audiences have started to take a liking to her, too. Learn more about Dina here as she and Grant form a deeper connection. Tonight, Feb. 17, the pair will have a one-on-one date.
Dina is ready for love on The Bachelor
According to her official ABC bio, Dina is a 31-year-old attorney from Chicago, Ill. Though she’s prioritized her career for “most of her adult life,” she’s ready to transition into prioritizing herself and her personal life—especially now that most of her friends are either married or in serious relationships. When it comes to what she’s looking for in a partner, she lists the following attributes: “kind, ambitious and family oriented.” Will that be Grant? We’ll have to keep watching to find out.
As for Dina’s interests, as evidenced on her Instagram page, she has a love for travel, fashion and supporting her friends. From baby showers to trips to St. Lucia, this contestant looks like she leads a full, well-rounded life—all she’s looking for to complete it is the love of her life.
Follow Dina on Instagram here.
Her journey with Grant so far
Dina gets to connect with Grant early on in the season, starting with the limo entrance and the first-ever cocktail party. Getting to steal some alone time with the lead, Dina flaunts her charm and great energy to make a lasting impression—one that’s earned her a rose each week so far. For the second week, she is invited on the performance group date, where each woman has to put on a show for Grant with help from choreographer Robin Antin. Unfortunately for Dina, she doesn’t win the group date—that honor goes to Carolina—but she’s still a standout. It seems like she impresses Grant with each conversation they have.
As for week 3, Dina goes on the “Bachelor School of Finance” group date, where she and her fellow contestants have to answer life and relationship questions to earn “Grant bucks.” She doesn’t win this group date either, but she still has a great episode when getting to go on the second group date, an impromptu trip to a dog rescue center. Sadly, she is left disappointed, however, when Litia gets extra alone time with Grant and she’s sent back to the mansion.
Overall, Dina’s had a lot of great moments on The Bachelor Season 29 so far, but she hasn’t had enough one-on-one time with Grant. All of that will change tonight, though, with the 31-year-old scoring a date overseas. That’s right; the group is finally headed off to international locations, with the first stop being Madrid. Spain. We’ll keep rooting for Dina as her adventure on the dating reality show continues.
The Bachelor airs new episodes every Monday night on ABC which stream the next day on Hulu.