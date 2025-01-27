Meet the Cast of ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 and Follow Them on Instagram
With a brand new season of The Bachelor beginning, it’s time to meet the who’s who of the cast before the number of contestants slowly but surely dwindles. First up is none other than our lead Grant Ellis.
Born and raised in Newark, N.J., Grant knows very well that dedication and resilience equals greatness. As a basketball player, he was destined to go pro. But when he had a change of heart after realizing that the life of an athlete was more demanding than he initially thought, he switched careers and went into a life of a day trader. With this job, Grant breezed through the hustle and bustle of trading in the day but soon found that, by night, life just didn’t feel complete. Thus he kickstarted his journey of finding the one who would be there for him every step of the way.
Grant joined the cast of The Bachelorette Season 21 starring Jenn Tran. Though he made it far into the season, he was forced to say farewell to Jenn right before Hometowns.
Bouncing back from heartbreak, Grant is better than ever as he embarks on this brand-new journey as the lead of The Bachelor. A journey he believes will not only open his love life to boundless possibilities but will also give viewers something to root for. “On Jenn's season I didn't really get to show who I was: my personality, my sense of humor and just the way I am on an everyday basis,” Grant told PEOPLE. "I think that that'll come across in the season. Hopefully people get to know my story, and hopefully it inspires some people."
Grant Ellis
Age: 31 (December 15, 1993)
Hometown: Newark, N.J.
Occupation: Day Trader
Instagram: @grantellis__
Bio: “A self-proclaimed mama's boy, Ellis' infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters. The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he's not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights. As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life's simple pleasures.”
Before Grant’s path to finding his one true love begins tonight, here are the stunning contestants of The Bachelor Season 29 with biographies courtesy of ABC.
Alexe Godin
Age: 27
Hometown: New Brunswick, Canada
Occupation: Pediatric Speech Therapist
Instagram: @alexe.godin
Bio: “Alexe is a small-town girl looking for a big-time love. The Canadian beauty grew up on a farm surrounded by goats, bunnies and chickens, which led to her lifelong love of animals. In her free time, she loves to travel, play beach volleyball, and make all her friends laugh. Alexe is bubbly, fluent in French and always knows how to get the party started. She is ready to find the man of her dreams and wants someone who is open-minded, hardworking and an all-around good human.”
Alli Jo Hinkes
Age: 30
Hometown: Manalapan, New Jersey
Occupation: Boxing Trainer
Instagram: @a.cup.of.jo_
Bio: “Alli Jo is outgoing, bubbly, and ready to find a love worth fighting for. She currently works as a boxing trainer, and while she's passionate about working in fitness, it's the chance at true love that has become the priority in her life. She loves being other people's biggest cheerleader and hopes to find someone who will do the same for her. When she's not sweating it out in the gym, Alli Jo loves going to the beach, planning trips, and trying new types of workouts. She is so excited to meet our Bachelor because she is just as ready to find true love as he is.”
Allyshia Gupta
Age: 29
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Occupation: Interior Designer
Instagram: @allyshiagupta
Bio: “Allyshia is a beautiful catch with a huge heart. The former pageant queen is currently the longest-reigning Miss California and isn't afraid of taking risks. A lifelong equestrian lover, Allyshia is obsessed with all things horses but also loves a great beach day and hanging out with her dogs Bentley and Bagel. Allyshia is a hopeless romantic who's ready for a fairy-tale type of love. The first test for her Prince Charming? Winning the approval of her family!”
Bailey Brown
Age: 27
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Social Media Manager
Instagram: @baileytaylorbrown
Bio: “Bailey is a loyal, witty and confident woman who is always on the go. This jet-setter lives a fast-paced life and loves being a social butterfly no matter where she is on the globe. When she's not working in social media, she loves to shop, dance and play with her toy poodle, Easa. Bailey is looking for a man who is funny, thoughtful and very family oriented (and bonus points for a guy who can snap a cute pic of her). Bailey loves living life to the fullest, and she's hoping Grant is along for the ride.”
Beverly Ortega
Age: 30
Hometown: Howard Beach, New York
Occupation: Insurance Salesperson
Instagram: @beverlybortega
Bio: “With a beautiful smile and a personality to match, Beverly is a sweetheart ready to find love. She comes from a close-knit, loving family, and her parents' 30-plus-year marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she wants for herself. Beverly is ready for a man that will truly love her. She's looking for a partner who is trustworthy, kind and understanding. When she's not working, Beverly likes to go shopping or watch her favorite movies like Titanic and The Princess Diaries.”
Carolina Quixano
Age: 28
Hometown: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Occupation: Public Relations Producer
Instagram: @itscarolinasofia
Bio: “Carolina is a bold beauty who isn't afraid to go after what she wants or speak her mind (in English, Spanish or French). Carolina is super adventurous and loves to be the life of the party. She wants her relationship to feel like a movie and is hopeful to find a man who can live up to her childhood crush, Joe Jonas. She's ready to settle down with someone who is ambitious and honest, and is excited to meet our Bachelor.”
Chloie Costello
Age: 27
Hometown: New York, New York
Occupation: Model
Instagram: @chloie_costello
Bio: “This Midwest beauty moved to the Big Apple to chase her dreams of being a fashion model. Her dreams came true when she landed her first major brand campaign, and there's been no turning back since. When she's not working it in front of the camera, Chloie enjoys hosting dinner parties or watching rom-com classics like 'You've Got Mail' and 'When Harry Met Sally.' She is looking for someone who is family oriented, ready to settle down, and dreams of having so many kids they could form a basketball team.”
Christina Smith
Age: 26
Hometown: Fargo, North Dakota
Occupation: Marketing Director
Instagram: @christinakelly
Bio: “Christina is a resilient, optimistic and independent thrill-seeker who isn't afraid to drift a C6 Corvette or even jump out of an airplane. Unapologetically herself, Christina is looking for a man who will embrace her fun-loving personality and always show up for her. When she's not working, she loves to spend time outdoors and hang out with her friends at the lake or at wine nights.”
Dina Lupancu
Age: 31
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: Attorney
Instagram: @dinalupancu
Bio: “Dina can accomplish anything she puts her mind to, and now, she's set on finding her husband! While her career as an attorney has taken the front seat for most of her adult life, she's finally ready to shift her focus and put her personal life first. Being one of 11 siblings, Dina is looking for someone who is kind, ambitious and family oriented. Most of Dina's best friends are either married or in a serious relationship, and she's ready to join the club!”
Ella Del Rosario
Age: 25
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Luxury Travel Host
Instagram: @elladelro
Bio: “Ella is a passionate and hopeless romantic who's ready for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Ella comes from a close-knit Filipino family and is very excited to share her culture with her future partner. She is ready to be in a loyal, committed relationship and is looking for someone who isn't afraid to settle down. Luckily for Ella, her friends have all told her that Grant is her type. When she's not working, she enjoys spending quality time with loved ones over good food and watching live basketball games.”
J'Nae Squires-Horton
Age: 28
Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Occupation: Account Coordinator
Instagram: @heyimjnae
Bio: “J'Nae is ready to shoot her shot with Grant. She is a former overseas basketball pro who is looking for a reliable and charismatic man who will restore her faith in love. J'Nae is empathetic and funny, and she admires her mom, who taught her the true meaning of selfless, unconditional love. When she's not working, J'Nae likes to go out to meet new people and dance. While basketball has always been J'Nae's first love, she is more ready than ever to leave the court behind and find the true love of her life.”
Juliana Pasquarosa
Age: 28
Hometown: Newton, Massachusetts
Occupation: Client Service Associate
Instagram: @julianapasquarosa
Bio: “Juliana is a bubbly, outgoing woman who isn't afraid to speak her mind and go after what her heart wants. She comes from a big Italian family and aspires to find a lasting love like her parents have — they were high school sweethearts. Juliana hopes to meet a man who has a good heart, strong ambition, and loves to hang out with family. Whether it's dancing with friends, going out to museums and sporting events, or hanging in and watching a movie, Juliana has a good time wherever she goes.”
Kelsey Curtis
Age: 26
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Interior Designer
Instagram: @kelise1_
Bio: “Kelsey is a bubbly New Yorker with a vibrant life to match. From traveling to almost every continent to hanging out with friends and exploring new restaurants or the next vintage find, Kelsey lives life to the fullest. There's just one piece missing—LOVE! Kelsey is looking for someone who will enhance her life by creating a genuine, loving partnership. Nothing lights her fire more than an emotionally intelligent man.”
Kyleigh Henrich
Age: 26
Hometown: Wilmington, North Carolina
Occupation: Retail Manager
Instagram: @kyleigh_henrich
Bio: “Kyleigh is a Southern charmer with a huge heart and a sweet personality. She's always dreamed of getting married and becoming a mom, and feels more ready than ever to meet her husband. She is looking for an honest and consistent man who is able to show commitment through action, as well as someone who is ready to become a dog dad to her mini goldendoodle, Bella. Kyleigh loves surfing, playing pickleball and beach camping with her friends.”
Litia Garr
Age: 31
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Occupation: Venture Capitalist
Instagram: @litiagarr
Bio: “Litia is a vibrant, empathetic and confident woman with a lot of love to give. She is ready for a man to put her first and is looking for someone who is honest, vulnerable and family oriented. Just like Grant, Litia loves sports and enjoys watching basketball, football and water polo. She also loves riding horses and is a huge fan of the board game Clue, even though she feels that playing it is not her strongest suit.”
Natalie Phillips
Age: 25
Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
Occupation: Ph.D. Student
Instagram: @natalie_phillips_
Bio: “Natalie is ready to find the passionate love she's always dreamed of and hopes to meet someone who will truly make her feel like sparks are flying. She values good communication and looks up to her parents' 30-plus-year marriage for the type of partnership she'd like to have. Natalie has a sweet rescue pup named Tuck, so finding a fellow animal lover is also a must. When she's not working toward her Ph.D., she enjoys sports, watching romance movies, and exploring old neighborhoods with beautiful homes.”
Neicey Baxter
Age: 32
Hometown: Blythewood, South Carolina
Occupation: Pediatrician
Instagram: @neiceylyn
Bio: “Neicey is the ultimate catch. With brains and beauty, this pediatrician currently works at four hospitals and is very passionate about her career. Neicey feels fulfilled in her professional life, but now, she's writing herself a prescription for some love. She hopes to find a man who is kind, respectful and loyal, and she truly believes it's in the cards for her and Grant. When she's not at the office, Neicey loves spending time with friends at football games, farmers markets, or hanging out with her three dogs: Charlie, Khloe and Chicago.”
Parisa Shifteh
Age: 29
Hometown: Birmingham, Michigan
Occupation: Pediatric Behavior Analyst
Instagram: @parisa_marie7
Bio: “Parisa is empathetic, resilient and ready to settle down. She has always dreamed of starting her own family and longs for an emotionally intimate connection with someone with whom she can be a power couple. She loves to cook, travel and enjoy charcuterie nights … and not to be cheesy, but Parisa is truly one of a kind. She is hoping to meet a man who is loyal, honest and funny, and is excited for her the power of love to guide her on this journey.”
Radhika Gupta
Age: 28
Hometown: New York, New York
Occupation: Attorney
Instagram: @radhi_gupta
Bio: “Radhika is SO ready to find the one. She comes from a close-knit family and aspires to have a supportive, long-lasting marriage like her parents do. Radhika hopes to meet a romantic man who isn't afraid to be adventurous with her or get down on the dance floor. She is very proud of her Indian heritage, so finding someone she can share her family traditions with is a top priority. In her free time, Radhika loves to go shopping, get a fresh manicure, and cook delicious meals with her mother.”
Rebekah Garrett
Age: 31
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: ICU Nurse
Instagram: @rawrbekah
Bio: “Rebekah is ambitious, kind and ready for a beautiful adventure. She is looking for someone to travel the world and start a family with, and is very interested in meeting someone gentle-hearted like our Bachelor Grant. Most importantly, Rebekah is looking for a man who understands her life's perspective and values her goal-focused mindset. When she falls in love, she feels deeply and gives herself completely with the hope of making that love last forever.”
Rose Sombke
Age: 27
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: Registered Nurse
Instagram: @rosesombke
Bio: “Rose has a big heart and an even bigger personality. She describes herself as romantic, optimistic and goofy, and says she has always been the caregiver in relationships. When it comes to finding a partner, Rose has high standards and isn't planning on lowering them (as she shouldn't!). She is hoping to meet a man who is confident, loving, fun, and will earn the approval of her friends. In her free time, Rose likes to spend time at the beach, explore new places, and hit the town for a fun night out.”
Sarafiena Watkins
Age: 29
Hometown: New York, New York
Occupation: Associate Media Director
Instagram: @sarafienawatkins
Bio: “Sarafiena is 100% wife material — she is loyal, thoughtful and can't wait to be engaged. Sarafiena's life is very full socially and professionally — all that's missing is romantic companionship. She is hoping to meet a man who is ready to settle down and start a family while also appreciating the little things in life because Sarafiena loves to give thoughtful gifts to her partner when she's in love. Sarafiena loves going out with friends on the weekend to grab some dinner, drinks and go dancing.”
Savannah Quinn
Age: 27
Hometown: Charlottesville, Virginia
Occupation: Wedding Planner
Instagram: @actual_sav_quinn
Bio: “Savannah is done being the wedding planner and is ready to be the bride. When she's not focused on helping others celebrate their love, Savannah enjoys going out to dinner with her friends and listening to live music. Her perfect man is loyal, caring and a great conversationalist. Savannah loves love but says she doesn't tend to show affection very traditionally. She is very excited to embark on this journey and is ready to plan her own wedding someday.”
Vicky Nyamuswa
Age: 28
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Occupation: Nightclub Server
Instagram: @vickyvic_
Bio: “Vicky has always dreamed of finding her perfect love story. She is a confident, bold and self-proclaimed hopeless romantic who believes in a love without boundaries. As a former NFL cheerleader, she might've hung up her pom-poms for good, but she's ready to still cheer on her future partner with love. When she's not spending quality time with her sisters or friends, she loves hiking outdoors, watching football, and spending time with her adorable Chihuahua named Winnie.”
Zoe McGrady
Age: 27
Hometown: New York, New York
Occupation: Tech Engineer and Model
Instagram: @zoe.mcgrady
Bio: “Zoe isn't afraid to go after what she wants, and what she wants now is to find her Prince Charming. Zoe is super impressive, and that's not just because she graduated from Duke University with a degree in mechanical engineering. When she's not working, she likes to adventure outdoors with activities like boating, jet skiing, surfing and ice skating. Zoe loves cooking fancy dinners for her partner when she's in love, so hopefully Grant's ready to be surprised with tasty tokens of her affection. She wants to meet a man with transparency who is supportive and as committed as she is.”
