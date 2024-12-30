Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Look So in Love in Swoonworthy New Photo Amid Engagement Rumors
If rumors are to be believed, congratulations may just be in order for Dua Lipa and her partner Callum Turner.
As reported by multiple sources, Lipa and Turner have been sparking engagement rumors over the holidays—and while the singer’s latest Instagram post doesn’t show off a rock on her finger, it does let fans know that the actor is certainly a huge priority in her life.
Lipa and Turner look totally in love in the first photo in the pop star’s latest Instagram photo dump, prompting her followers to root for the couple to be endgame. While it looks like fans will have to wait for the celebs to confirm or deny an engagement, commenters are not holding back from gushing about them in the comments section. “tooooooooo much fun ✨❤️🔥,” the 29-year-old English songstress captioned the series of photos below shared to her whopping 87.4 million followers.
“We want to seee the ringggg,” one comment reads.
“Good for you you look so happy,” another comment expressed, congratulating the two.
“There’s only one happiness in life to love💗and to be loved”💖Congratulations Dua and Cal. Wishing you the best happy life together forever. ❤️🔥💃💍🕺🐕🦺💖💗💝💝💖💗,” one fan sweetly wrote.
Most social media users are in agreement with their happiness for Lipa and her boo. And even if these two didn’t have everyone’s blessing, there is next to nothing that will stand in their way of being happy in one another’s arms.
Lipa and Turner reportedly were first linked when attending the January premiere party for Master of the Air, the AppleTV+ series the actor starred in alongside David Shields, Matt Gavan and Dune: Part Two star Austin Butler. Sources confirmed the two were dating and things only started to heat up from there.
Around Turner’s birthday in February, the singer was photographed embracing his mom Rosemary Turner, marking a major milestone. However, it wasn’t until March when the two went on vacation together that Lipa’s fans knew this was something serious. After all, the singer is known to adore her vacations, only wanting nothing but good vibes and good people around her. From their first vacay together in Mexico, Lipa and Turner have been spotted together countless times, indicating what we know now to be the truth––these two are in it for the long haul.
The engagement rumors began last week when The Sun reported that Turner had popped the question. “They are engaged and couldn’t be happier,” a source told the publication. “Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake.” On Dec. 27, the singer sent fans into a frenzy when flashing a diamond ring in an Instagram post celebrating the holiday. In a later photo in the carousel below, she shared a mirror selfie that featured a ring on her ring finger.
“Christmas was vvvv cute 🎄 the turkey was some of my best work 👩🍳💋,” Lipa casually captioned the post above.
At this point, we’ll wait until we hear confirmation from either star to know for sure if they’re taking the next step in their relationship. But whether they’re bound to say “I do” in the new year or not, one thing is for certain—love looks mighty fine on Lipa and Turner!