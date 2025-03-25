Dua Lipa Proves Her Flexibility With Impressive Yoga Videos
Who knew Dua Lipa was a little yogi? The Albanian pop star proved her flexibility in a series of impressive yoga videos and images shared with her Instagram followers. The 29-year-old flaunted her toned figure in various activewear sets while demonstrating her advanced yoga skills.
In the cover snap of her IG carousel, Lipa donned a super cute pilates princess-coded look featuring a white zip-up and matching leggings paired with the PUMA Speedcat silver ballet flats. The England native wore a navy blue sports bra and leggings set in the next video and executed a flawless chin stand. She also showcased an elegant headstand in a separate clip.
“Show prep 🤍🧘🏻♀️,” the Service 95 newsletter creator captioned the post shared with her 87.2 million followers. The Instagram post racked up nearly a million likes, with fans praising her enviable abs and strength.
“That smooth lil lift into chin stand 😍😍 go girlllll 💗💗💗,” Francesca Dinardo commented.
“YES,” Sarah Lysander added.
“she makes it look so easyyy 😭😭,” one fan wrote.
“Preppin’ 🩰🤍,” PUMA chimed.
“You look so good 😌,” Jordan Lurman declared.
“You’re the best totally crushing it like a queen, top of the top 💪🏼💪🏼💕,” personal trainer Livia Milano guhsed.
The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist singer is currently on her Radical Optimism Tour, and it‘s clear from her phenomenal dance moves, stamina and electric stage presence that lots of time, thought and training go on behind the scenes.
The Barbie and Argylle actress’s set list is a well-curated blend of her evolving discography, featuring a mix of fresh tracks from her third studio album, which dropped in May 2024, and iconic hits from her earlier career. Fans can expect to hear new songs like “Training Season” and “Illusion,” which showcase her latest sound and lyrical growth. Meanwhile, older crowd-pleasers such as “New Rules” and “Don’t Start Now” continue to captivate audiences with their infectious beats and empowering messages. Of course, no Dua Lipa concert would be complete without her timeless fan-favorite “Levitating” and “Houdini,” which always gets the crowd on their feet.
Lipa kicked off her Radical Optimism Tour last November with a few scattered shows, but this month marks the true beginning of the whirlwind. Determined to make it her most exciting and energetic tour yet, she revealed that the performances will be longer than ever before, with a focus on keeping things fresh and dynamic.
“It’s not the same thing night after night,” she explained. “We want to just keep it really flowing and have fun with it.”
One of the key elements she's excited to showcase is her choreography. “For me, it's just how much fun can we have in two hours?” she said, adding that she wants the crowd dancing from start to finish.
Lipa also reflected on the powerful energy exchange between her and her audience. “By the end of it, we all look like drowned rats,” she joked. “That's when you know you've had a really good show.”