Dua Lipa Sports Wet Hair Trend For Bold ‘Time100’ Cover Feature
Ananya Panchal
Dua Lipa is blending her signature bold fashion sense with major career moves and we are totally here for it. The pop star was just named one of TIME’s most influential people of 2024 and the photo shoot is an editorial masterpiece. The “Dance The Night” singer, who is hot off the heels of releasing her third single, “Illusion,” ahead of her third studio album, Radical Optimism, out in May, opted for a chic, classy, timeless monochrome look for the cover snap.
The 28-year-old donned an oversized black knit sweater with shoulder pads, along with a white collared button-down peeking through at the top. She accompanied the “no pants” moment with a trendy wet-hair look, done by Peter Lux, which looked especially cool with her fiery red locks. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist opted for a super glowy and fresh glam look, including a bold pop of blush, edgy smoky black eyeliner on both her top and bottom lash line, feathered brows and glossy brown lips. The Argylle actress, who made a cameo in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, was photographed by Zhong Lin.
In the article, the London native discussed her creative process, breaking into the industry, dual heritage, confidence and her media and management company, Radical22. Lipa, who is set to host and star as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on May 4, also divulged details of the new album.
“The record as a whole is more mature. I’m definitely not the same person I was when I wrote my first album. I’ve evolved and learned so much… taking it as it comes, not seeing anything as bad or something as a setback. That involves a lot of growing and understanding myself, knowing my worth, whether it be in business, love, or friendship. I’m just a different person, so of course this record is going to be different,” Lipa teased of the upcoming project. “I have different thoughts, wants, needs, and perspectives. I’ve done a 180 on myself… I feel the most confident at this point in my life.”