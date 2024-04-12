Dua Lipa Teases New Single in the Most Cheeky Black Bodysuit
Ananya Panchal
Dua Lipa is an incredible singer, a captivating performer and a marketing genius. The 28-year-old dropped her latest single, “Illusion,” today, but the Instagram promo pics and videos that preceded the brand new track are what we’re focused on.
The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer donned a sleek black thong bodysuit in one snap, which appeared to be a frame from the music video that accompanied today’s song release. She was captured from behind for an ultra-cheeky snapshot as she climbed up a set of stairs overlooking a pool and Barcelona city view. She accessorized with chunky black combat boots, sheer black tights and lots of gold jewelry.
“TONIGHT 💧 ILLUSION,” the London native captioned the carousel that she shared with her 88.6 million followers. Lipa tagged photographer and creative director Elizabeth Miranda in her post.
“SOOO READDDDDYYYYY,” the official Spotify account commented.
“wowowowowoowowowow,” Normani added.
“These stills are everything !!!!” Z100 New York exclaimed.
“Song of the summer loading 🔥,” Will Taylor chimed.
“Illusion” is set to appear on Lipa’s upcoming third studio album, Radical Optimism, slated for a May 3 debut. The album will also feature previously-released singles “Houdini” and “Training Season.”
“It’s about knowing what you’re getting yourself into, but staying for the hell of it. The joke’s on them, it’s the fun of playing someone at their own game because ultimately you won’t fall for an illusion,” she explained of the forthcoming project. “[The upcoming album] feels good. It feels for lack of a better word—radically optimistic. Throughout the whole record, there’s this idea of chaos happening around and me trying to push through it in a way that feels authentic and honest to me.”