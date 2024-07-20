Duckie Thot’s Denim SI Swimsuit Look Is the Epitome of Cowgirl Chic
Western chic is in, and we’re here to make achieving the style just that much easier.
You’re probably familiar with the blue jeans, cowboy boots and hat version of the style, but you’re probably less familiar with the way Western style can manifest in your seasonal swimwear.
Last year, on the SI Swimsuit set in Puerto Rico, the brand proved that cowgirl chic doesn’t have to be reserved for afternoons on a ranch. Inspired by the phrase “For the Love of Denim,” the swimsuit picks were all either made from or made to look like jean garments.
Duckie Thot’s bikinis and one-pieces on set were all chic (and all fit for achieving the aesthetic), but perhaps our favorite was the Gabriela Pires Beachwear triangle bikini that she rocked. While not made from denim material, the two-piece was made to appear as if it were. Its speckled blue print made for the perfect imitation denim.
Gabriela Pires Beachwear Denim Bikini, $195 (bygabrielapires.com)
There are few things better than a themed outfit, and this denim bikini makes for the perfect Western-inspired look. In any case, the tie-side bottoms and string triangle top was a great pick for Thot’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot last year.
Thot wasn’t the only one to embrace denim swimwear in 2023, either. Ellie Thumann, likewise, posed for a denim-themed photo shoot in Puerto Rico. If you’re looking for more Western-inspired garb for your summer adventures, check out her styles here.