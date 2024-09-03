Ellie Thumann Goes Golden in Deep Yellow Swimwear on SI Swimsuit Set in Mexico
Welcoming new faces to the pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue is always a pleasure. Around here, where membership in the brand family is concerned, our mentality is always the more the merrier.
With that being said, we love when our models return to the set of SI Swimsuit year after year. There is nothing better than getting the chance to catch up with familiar faces during photo shoots for each issue. Among those models we were absolutely thrilled to have join us for another feature this year was Ellie Thumann.
The content creator first came to the brand in 2023, when she traveled to Puerto Rico with photographer Derek Kettela and the rest of the brand crew for an unforgettable denim-themed feature. The snapshots from the day were nothing if not a testament to her incredible skill in front of the camera lens—and they earned her a spot within the pages again this year.
For the 60th anniversary issue, Thumann traveled to Mexico for a much more vibrant photo shoot. Don’t get us wrong, we loved every bit of the denim and navy styling for her rookie feature. But there was just something about the look of her bright swimwear against the backdrop of the bright blue waters and verdant green trees in the Mexican Caribbean that made for a truly remarkable experience.
And of all the swimsuits, we have to say some of our favorites were her two golden yellow looks. The combination of the bright green backdrop and vibrant swimsuits was nothing short of incredible. Check them out below.