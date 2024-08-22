Ellie Thumann Rocked Vibrant Swimwear in These 5 Pics From Mexico
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann first stepped foot on the SI Swimsuit set during her 2023 feature in Puerto Rico. The model and content creator posed for photographer Derek Kettela in a number of blue jean-inspired swimsuits for a unique and daring photo shoot.
The second time around, Thumann traveled to Mexico, where she worked with visual artist Yu Tsai for her bright and beautiful spread in this year’s 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue. The styling on set was inspired by swimwear editorials of the 1980s, so the looks featured lots of bold, loud colors and over-the-top jewelry.
In addition to her modeling career, the Phoenix native is known for her YouTube channel. She largely uses her platform to be open and honest about her mental health, both the triumphs and the struggles. It’s a topic Thumann was outspoken about while on set in Puerto Rico last year, and one she continues to be vocal about today.
“I’ve gone through a lot of different changes with my own mental health, my own physical body and everything, but showing up as the healthiest version of myself is such a priority to me, especially after a time recently where I struggled with that,” she said at the time. “Feeling strong and healthy is most important to me inside and out and mentally and physically, and I finally feel like that, and so I’m very proud to show that.”
Below, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite snapshots Yu Tsai captured of the 22-year-old model in Mexico for this year’s issue.