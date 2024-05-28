Ellie Thumann’s Favorite Look From Her 2024 SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Mexico
Returning to the SI Swimsuit fold for the second consecutive year was nothing short of incredible for model Ellie Thumann. While her rookie photo shoot took place in Puerto Rico, where she was photographed by Derek Kettela, the 22-year-old traveled to Mexico for her spread in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, and was captured by Yu Tsai for the occasion.
This year, the styling on set was inspired by swimsuit editorials from the 1980s, so the suits Thumann sported featured lots of bright colors and dazzling jewelry. Her very favorite look from her time on location, however, strayed from some of the vibrant two-pieces that made up the majority of her beachfront ensembles.
“I think my favorite [look] was one that actually made the magazine. It’s this beautiful sparkly silver top with a gold bottom,” Thumann told us of the Nué Studio top and Oséree bottoms combo. “I just thought that was the most beautiful, like Ellie suit, and we [shot] it in the morning, so the energy was so high. I was so exhilarated to be there, so that one definitely stands out to me.”
While on the red carpet during the magazine’s launch week events in New York City earlier this month, Thumann, who is known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle YouTube content, also divulged that working with SI Swimsuit has helped to boost her confidence.
“Being younger [than some other models] and feeling so overwhelmed on this exact carpet last year, it’s crazy to now have so much confidence that SI Swim has given me throughout the last year and through the experiences with them,” she stated.