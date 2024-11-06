Ellie Thumann’s Shimmery Teal One-Piece Is Our Current Shopping Obsession
The return of the one-piece has, for us, been one of the more exciting moves in the fashion world over the course of the past few years. The style has, of course, been around for just about as long as swimwear has. But, in the time since, its popularity has waxed and waned. In the early days of the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, we would argue that the style was certainly in vogue. Several of the early models—both on the pages and the cover—sported some variety or other of the classic style.
In the 2010s, the style came back into fashion again, making appearances on swimwear runways and the like. And now, about a decade later, we would argue that the style is at the height of its popularity yet again.
There’s no wonder as to why, really—especially where the one-pieces of today are concerned. Gone are the days when one-pieces were worn purely for the sake of practicality. Or, when the style featured the same silhouette no matter the brand.
These days, one-pieces come with a lot more variety than they used to. Silhouettes are a lot more complex (in the best way) and styles feature a lot more fun and unique details than those of the past.
Take the teal cut-out one-piece that Ellie Thumann wore during her 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in Mexico. The style, designed by Ocean Ave By Riot Swim, didn’t feature just a scoop neckline and simple silhouette. On the contrary, its asymmetrical neckline, ruching and series of flattering front cut-outs made for a stunning beachside look.
Ocean Ave By Riot Swim Biscayne One Piece, $80 (riotswim.com)
While this look comes in over a dozen colors, we’re (unsurprisingly) big fans of the bright teal color that Thumann sported in Mexico. The hue—which perfectly matched the bright blue backdrop—combined with the style itself (the stunning cut-outs and ruching, in particular) made for a really glamorous photo shoot look.
Spring and summer might be months away, but that isn’t stopping us from kicking off our swimwear shopping. On the contrary, we would argue that now is the best time to prep for the warm weather to come. Even if you don’t have a tropical trip planned in the next few months, getting ahead of the curve—and securing the best styles while they last—is never a bad idea.