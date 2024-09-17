Ellie Thumann Shines in These 3 Metallic Swimwear Photos From Mexico
American model and content creator Ellie Thumann has now been featured in the past two issues of the annual SI Swimsuit magazine. She got her start with the brand in 2023, when she traveled to Puerto Rico for a photo shoot captured by Derek Kettela.
Not only was the trip memorable for the 22-year-old’s skill in front of the camera—which resulted in stunning snaps and earned her a second feature in 2024—but it was memorable for its styling, too. Thumann stepped out on the beaches of the tropical destination in all denim everything. All of the looks were composed of denim (or blue jean-inspired) pieces, from her swimsuits to her accessories.
It was, in other words, a meaningful start to her partnership with the brand. So, of course, when Thumann was called up for another feature, there was a lot to live up to where styling was concerned. But, naturally, the brand’s fashion editors delivered. In an ode to the bright, vibrant destination itself, the swimwear picks for Thumann’s Mexico feature were loud. The colors were bright, the silhouettes were sleek and the jewelry was (purposely) over-the-top.
As a result, the model ended up with several swimsuits that were composed of metallic material, either completely or in part. Thumann really shone in the bikinis against the tropical backdrop of the bright blue ocean and verdant green foliage—but that was to be expected.
Below are a handful of SI Swimsuit photos of the model in her sleek metallic swimwear.