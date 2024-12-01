Ellie Thumann’s SI Swimsuit Debut Couldn’t Have Been More ‘Full Circle’
En route to the airport and her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, Ellie Thumann still couldn’t wrap her head around the prospect. “I cannot believe this,” she said in a vlog—the content creator’s specialty—from the day. “Let’s go and ... be a Sports Illustrated rookie.”
She was on her way to Puerto Rico, where she would pose for her first of two brand photo shoots (so far). Though she had several impressive achievements to her name and a burgeoning social media presence, Thumann still wasn’t convinced that her dreams of posing for the brand could be coming true.
But then she found herself in a hotel room in Puerto Rico, just hours away from her fitting for her rookie photo shoot—and it all started to sink in. The next day, outfitted in a series of outfits that we can only describe as Western chic, the now 23-year-old stepped out onto the beach in the tropical destination. In front of photographer Derek Kettela’s camera lens, the moment finally sunk in.
Where the photo shoot styling was concerned, Thumann couldn’t have felt more at home in the 15 looks that she tried on and selected for her feature. When we say she was outfitted in Western chic, we’re talking navy blue swimsuits, denim garments (tops, chaps, etc.) and jean bucket hats. “[They] were the most me swimsuits that you could possibly imagine,” she said of the looks. “And I don’t just say that lightly—it genuinely was just the most beautiful full circle [moment].”
Thumann’s day-to-day style features dark tones and is characterized by a Western-inspired flare. The styling on set in Puerto Rico was just the same, she shared in her photo shoot vlog—and for that, she was grateful. “It’s intimidating coming into something like this because you want to feel your best, and I feel like they did the most incredible job making me feel the most Ellie possible,” she said.
Outfitted in her cowgirl chic attire, Thumann could not have made more of an impression on the beaches of Puerto Rico. It was her first photo shoot with the brand, but you wouldn’t have known it from the impressive outtakes (pictured below). They were fabulous enough to earn her a spot on the pages of the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue. This past year, she posed for her second consecutive brand feature in Mexico—and it was much as incredible as her first.