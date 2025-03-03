Every Leaked Spoiler for the Rest of Grant’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’ Revealed
We’re getting closer to another Bachelor finale, meaning we’ll soon get to see who Grant Ellis ends up choosing as his winner. All season long, his big dilemma at the end of the season has been teased, seeing the day trader from New Jersey undecided between two women. “The truth is, I don’t know,” he tells host Jesse Palmer ahead of the final rose ceremony, seemingly not being able to choose between his final two.
While Grant has been making deep connections with his contestants all season long, there are a few standouts we could see him getting engaged to in the end. But who will he choose, if he even chooses at all? Well, thanks to trusted TV scooper Reality Steve, we have all of the big spoilers for the rest of the season. From the final three to the winner—and whether or not they get engaged—all of the most important leaks are available online.
Of course, we should take these with a grain of salt as they have not been confirmed by ABC, but Reality Steve is rarely wrong, so we’re betting these spoilers will likely be true. We’re breaking down the biggest inside scoops below.
WARNING: Major spoilers for The Bachelor Season 29 are ahead.
Hometowns week
Tonight, Grant will travel across the country to get to know his remaining contestants’ friends and family. This includes Newton, Mass. for Juliana Pasquarosa, New York for Zoe McGrady, Wyoming for Litia Garr and Chicago, Ill. for Dina Lupancu. As we’ve seen from the previews, Grant might have a particularly tough time meeting the loved ones of Litia and Juliana.
As Litia revealed during her one-on-one date, she was raised in a Mormon household and has never dated anyone outside of her religion. This puts pressure on Grant as he meets her family during hometowns, though we can assume everything turns out okay because he gives her a rose.
As for Juliana, she was raised in a seemingly strict Italian household, and in the preview, her father reacts strongly after he sees her kiss Grant. “I’m an Italian dad. I’ve got a problem on my hands,” he tells Grant. But, just like Litia, all should be resolved with Juliana’s family in the end as Grant also gives Juliana a rose.
During the hometowns rose ceremony, Grant eliminates Dina, according to Reality Steve, meaning Juliana, Litia and Zoe move on to the fantasy suites. We’ll have a break in the regular season next week, with the Women Tell All special airing on Monday, March 10.
Overnights week
Overnights week, also dubbed the fantasy suites week, is scheduled to air on Monday, March 17. Grant, Juliana, Litia and Zoe travel to the Dominican Republic to spend essential time together ahead of the final rose ceremony. As reported by Reality Steve, Grant sends Zoe home this episode. We do not know who decides to go to the fantasy suites with Grant yet.
The final rose ceremony
Going into the season finale, scheduled for Monday, March 24, Grant has to choose between Juliana and Litia. As we’ve mentioned already, he seems undecided up until the rose ceremony, though, according to Reality Steve, he does end up choosing one woman. His winner is Juliana, and they get engaged, per the TV scooper.
“Every season there will be rumors. Every season there will be rumblings about ‘Oh it’s this person,’ ‘Oh they’ve already broken up,’ And yes, we’ve had plenty of times where the spoiler changed from the time filming ended until the night of the [After the Final Rose special],” Reality Steve reports on the winner spoiler. “If I hear anything, I’ll report it. Haven’t heard anything of the such up to this point. Enjoy the season.”
As always, this winner spoiler could end up not being true, but Reality Steve has a solid track record when it comes to his leaks. He mentions, when it comes to Grant’s season, “I have no reason to doubt the spoiler.”
New episodes of The Bachelor Season 29 are released every Monday on ABC, with the finale and After the Final Rose special expected to air on March 24.