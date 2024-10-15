Fans Are Obsessing Over Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s Possible Pregnancy Teaser
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey officially tied the knot in a glamorous Rhode Island ceremony this past summer. By the time they said “I do,” the couple had been together for five years, having first been linked in the summer of 2019.
The months since the ceremony have been filled with idyllic weekend getaways on the East Coast and sweet moments at home in California, which Culpo herself has diligently documented on her Instagram account. But her latest post may have included just a touch more than adorable outtakes from their newlywed days. If you ask her fans, they might just tell you that the Instagram carousel that she posted on Oct. 14 contained a pregnancy announcement teaser.
Culpo has been outspoken about both her journey with endometriosis and her desire to have a big family, two realities that could potentially be at odds with each other, she shared in an episode of The Culpo Sisters in late 2022. Soon after her engagement to McCaffrey in April 2023, she made another mention of her desire to start having kids as soon as possible. At the time, she wasn’t yet sure when the wedding would take place, but wanted it to happen sooner rather than later, so that she could start having children. “I want to have little babies so that would be amazing,” she said in an Amazon Live.
Now, fans are under the impression that Culpo and McCaffrey might just be expecting—and are teasing the announcement in her latest post. There is one photo in the carousel in particular that her followers are pointing to as evidence of her pregnancy. In the snap, the model wore a floral silk maxi dress and posed beside McCaffrey, who had his hand on her stomach.
Followers were quick to voice their opinions on the meaning behind the pose. “The picture of Christian touching your stomach 👀,” one wrote. “Why did my heart stop with the hand placement on the belly? You look SO happy in all of these,” another added.
Culpo didn’t respond to the numerous speculative comments about a pregnancy. The 32-year-old will, no doubt, make any announcement of that sort in her own time. Until then, we will continue to admire the sweet photos of the newlywed pair. With McCaffrey, 28, currently sitting out of San Francisco 49ers play with injuries to his calf and achilles, the fall might feature more content of the pair than usual outside of the football stadium.