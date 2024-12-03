Fans Lose it Over Brianna LaPaglia’s Striped Mini Dress Lip-Sync Video: ‘That's Our Girl’
Barstool Sports influencer and podcast host Brianna LaPaglia has completely transformed her social media presence in recent weeks. The 25-year-old, who made headlines in early November for accusing her ex-boyfriend, country singer Zach Bryan, of emotional abuse, is giving fans exactly what they want on TikTok and Instagram. Complete with a new hairstyle last month, her followers are absolutely living for her revived free spirit, fun personality.
LaPaglia’s fans feel closer to her than ever before after she bravely chose to open up on the trauma she faced, with many coming to her side to share their own stories of toxic relationships. Others have simply loved to see her thriving again and have no hesitation in showering her with love on her social channels. On Dec. 3, the BFFs Podcast co-host greeted her TikTok followers with a “Happy tuesday ootd,” showing off her sleek, fall fashion choices. Lip-syncing to “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” by GloRilla and Sexyy Red, LaPaglia embraced her infectious high energy while getting dressed in her warm-weather ‘fit.
Watch LaPaglia’s TikTok video here.
She also shared the video to her Instagram story this afternoon.
In the video, LaPaglia rocked a long-sleeved black and white striped mini dress that hugged her curves perfectly, tall tan leather boots, a brown coat and a magenta fuzzy scarf. She completed the look with sunglasses and a drink, ready to brave the cold East Coast temperatures outside. As expected, her fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for the content creator, with one writing, “AHHHHH THATS OUR GIRL🙌🏻🙌🏻❤️❤️ur glowing babe.” And we’d have to agree!
“the glow up is insane omg,” another fan wrote, referencing her new hair and outlook on life post-breakup.
“SHES SO BACK,” a third added, a common sentiment fans have been sharing as LaPaglia continues to post fun lip-sync videos.
“YESSSS! This is how you bounce back from a toxic relationship & get you glow back! ❤️,” another commented.
“Joy looks so good on you 🥹,” said another.
“Yes!!! You look amazing,” commented another fan.
LaPaglia, who just moved into a new place in New York City, gave her followers an apartment tour last week, and fans applauded her for the big milestone.
The PlanBri Uncut podcast host also recently shared some exciting plans when talking to Page Six at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, revealing, “I’m writing a lot. I’m really excited. I have a book, and we’ll see. We’re coming out. We’re doing a lot of stuff.” Though we don’t know exactly what the book would be about—or whether it’s fiction or non-fiction—we do know her fans would be thrilled to get their hands on it.
In this new chapter of her life, LaPaglia can count on her fans to be her number one hype men—after us, of course.