Fans Suspect Jenn Tran’s Latest IG Post Is a ‘Hard Launch’ of Her Relationship With ‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber
Former Bachelorette star Jenn Tran may not have walked away with an engagement ring during her season of the hit reality dating show, but it seems her journey to find love is far from over—and this time, the ballroom may have played matchmaker. The TV personality, who made history as the first Asian-American in Bachelor Nation to land the lead role, joined Dancing With the Stars shortly after her season finale aired, and while she didn’t win the mirrorball trophy, it looks like the experience may have healed her heartbreak in a whole new way.
For weeks, fans have been buzzing about the 26-year-old’s undeniable slow-burn chemistry with her professional partner, Sasha Farber (and her incredible and unexpected dance moves). The duo, who were eliminated from the competition on Oct. 29, certainly became a fan favorite with their sweet connection both in and out of the practice studio and stage.
Since the show wrapped, they’ve remained inseparable, frequently posting each other on TikTok and spending time together away from the cameras.
And now, Tran’s latest Instagram post has fans buzzing that the pair might be addressing the swirling rumors about their relationship. The carousel of photos shows the pair in formal outfits, as they attended Tuesday night’s DWTS semi-finals and posed arm-in-arm, which is nothing new for the pair who love to get cozy, after all, they performed intimate routines together for weeks. But it was the final slide—a sweet shot of Farber kissing Tran on the cheek—that felt like a subtle confirmation and sent followers into a frenzy.
“Tuesdays are my favorite days of the week hbu!!” the New Jersey native captioned the post.
“THE LAST SLIDE,” DWTS pro Ezra Sosa commented, while Gleb Savchenko (who was partnered with SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader) wrote, “Awww 🥰.”
“last pic is my fav,” Savannah Demers chimed.
“SO THIS IS A HARD LAUNCH?” one fan asked.
“Just casually breaking the internet on a Wednesday🥲🥲❤️🔥,” another declared.
“I’m just happy he finally ‘kissed the girl’ 🥹🫶🏼🧜🏼♀️✨,” someone else stated, cleverly referencing their Disney night Rumba to “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid.
Tran’s time on DWTS may have ended, but if her Instagram is any indication, she’s waltzing into a new chapter with Farber by her side.
You can tune into the three-hour special finale episode next Tuesday, Nov. 25 live on ABC or Disney+.