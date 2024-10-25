Fans Think Brooks Nader’s Latest TikTok Is an Update On Her Relationship With Gleb Savchenko
Brooks Nader and her Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko’s showmance has turned into a full-blown romance, it seems. However, her latest TikTok might be a hint that the two have parted ways.
The SI Swimsuit legend, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2018 and has posed for the brand each year since, starring on the cover of the 2023 issue, was a contestant on season 33 of the reality show alongside the professional Russian dancer and choreographer. The two were often spotted getting cozy and intimate on social media, as well as in the video packages that preceded their weekly performances, and their dance-floor chemistry was also undeniable, constantly bringing the heat to each routine.
Throughout their relationship, which the duo never explicitly confirmed, they spoke high praises of one another and maintained that they were just having a blast and enjoying each other‘s company. Following their elimination last week they even created a TikTok with some kissing involved to the viral “A win is a win” sound, hinting at the idea that even though they didn’t win the competition, they won by finding each other. They also got matching tattoos earlier this month...we wonder what will happen to those.
In the 27-year-old’s most recent video, set to the sound of the dramatic break up scene from Whiplash starring Miles Teller and Melissa Benoist, Nader shared her lighthearted take on the whole situation. She acted like someone off camera was breaking up with her, as per Teller‘s monologue, and she was completely unfazed, laughing a little and taking a sip of a delicious spicy margarita. Nader donned a black cowboy hat and leather jacket. Watch the video here.
“When he’s breaking up with me, but I never even knew we were dating,” the Baton Rouge native, who now lives in New York City but temporarily relocated to Los Angeles for the show, wrote as the on-screen text.
Fans, who previously were loving all of her videos with Savchenko, were quick to flood the comments—some in support, some in sadness, some with confusion.
“You can’t just drop a crumb like this AND NOT EXPLAIN. Tell us what happened 🥲🥲🥲,” one person begged.
“Storytime now,” another agreed.
“If this is about who I think it is, this response is ICONIC I fear 🔥,” someone else chimed.
“So is this a prank or what cuz this can’t be abt my PARENTS😭😭,” one fan gushed.
We’ll be keeping an eye out for further clues about Nader and Savchenko’s relationship.