Fitness Instructor Katie Austin Swears This Exercise Move Is the Perfect Pick-Me-Up
Here at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, we understand first-hand the power of a Katie Austin-led workout. Earlier this year, we had the chance to attend one of her energetic in-person classes in New York City. The workout blended low-impact cardio, bodyweight strength and sculpt moves—and the California-based instructor brought her characteristic high-energy instruction.
The combination made for an effective and fun workout and convinced us that, where fitness methods are concerned, Austin knows what she’s doing. Of course, we already knew as much already. For the past several years, she has dutifully led our talent in group workouts during launch weekends and Miami Swim Week celebrations. Plus, we’re devoted followers of her online platform, the Katie Austin App, which boasts hundreds of on-demand workout classes, healthy recipes and fitness tips. And for less than $10 per month, you can have access to it all.
Wanting to test out her methods before you commit? Look no further than Austin’s Instagram page, where she shares snippets of her weekly workouts and demonstrations of effective exercise moves. For example, the 31-year-old recently shared a “pick-me-up” move, perfect for adding to your current fitness routine. It is a bodyweight strength exercise that is guaranteed to raise your heart rate, too.
“Need a pick-me-up after the daylight savings shift? Shake off those seasonal blues with this kickboxing-inspired crossbody standing crunch to kickout – it’s a quick, feel-good move to lift your mood and get those endorphins flowing,” she wrote in the caption of the demonstration video. “This move will get your heart pumping and your endorphins flowing – no equipment, just your favorite song on blast. You’ll be feeling stronger and more energized in no time!”
Crossbody standing crunch to kickout
In the video, Austin stood on her mat with her feet spread wide. She began by lifting one knee up towards her midline and twisting her upper body, bringing her opposite elbow to meet her knee. She then returned to her original position. From there, she lifted the same leg out into a lateral kickout. Then repeated without alternating sides.
If you’re in need of a pick-me-up—or just want a new move to incorporate into your routine—look no further than this Austin-approve exercise. And, if you like it, consider exploring more of her content on the Katie Austin App (and on her Instagram page).